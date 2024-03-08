FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 28 | FPL Tips

The Double GWs keep on coming in FPL, and it's Bournemouth and Luton who play twice in DGW 28 that follows a pretty high-scoring GW 27 that saw most popular FPL assets haul big, and that included everyone's budget goalkeeper of choice, Alphonse Areola. However, it was Phil Foden who netted twice against Manchester United who emerged as the highest point-scorer of the GW.

I suffered a small red arrow since I don't own any Arsenal defender, but given the injury situation I had going into the GW, I'm happy with the result.

With BGW 29 immediately following this GW, FPL managers must be busy trying to figure out the ideal chip strategy for their teams and deciding whether or not to use their Free Hit chips in the Blank.

Dominic Solanke, Carlton Morris, and Son Heung-Min are the most purchased players ahead of DGW 28, while the injured Richarlison and Kieran Trippier are the most sold.

Whatever your moves are this week, ensure your team is locked in ahead of the DGW 28 FPL deadline on Saturday morning UK time.

Gameweek 28 Deadline: Saturday, March 9, at 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 28 Fixtures

GW 28 opens with an Old Trafford meeting between Manchester United and Everton on Saturday afternoon. Arsenal take on Brentford at the Emirates Stadium later in the day. Spurs travel to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, and it's followed by the marquee fixture of the GW when Manchester City take the trip to Anfield.

Newcastle host Chelsea on Monday night. The 'Double' fixture takes place on Tuesday night when Bournemouth and Luton meet at the Vitality Stadium.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m), Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m).

Defenders: Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.4 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.6 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.8 m), Conor Bradley (LIV) (£4.1 m), and Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m).

Midfielders: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.9 m), Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 m), Leon Bailey (AVL) (£5.6 m), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.8 m).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.4 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£7.1 m), and Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.8 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Bukayo Saka

GW 27 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 77 (-4): 73.

Overall Points: 1,629

Overall Rank: 4,28,171.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Phil Foden (MID) (MCI) (£8.1 m) - OUT | Marcus Tavernier (MID) (BOU) (£5.4 m) - IN

It might seem strange to sell the highest-scorer of GW 27 and one of the most in-form players in the league, Phil Foden. However, Manchester City face Liverpool and Arsenal and also has a blank in the next three GWs, and with plenty of quality options available in his stead, it makes sense to take the risk.

Marcus Tavernier has recorded a respectable 0.36 xGI/90 this season, and the last time he faced Sheffield United in the league, he recorded a 16-point FPL haul. He's very likely to be involved in the Cherries' attacking plays, and with the appearance points and Bournemouth's solid schedule post-BGW 29, he's a solid buy.

I am also considering a move for Carlton Morris by selling Erling Haaland, but I'm currently holding off on it as I'm yet to decide whether or not I'll play the Free Hit in BGW 29. If I do play the chip, it doesn't make much sense to bring Morris in, but if I'm holding off, then he would be a great buy, and that's a decision I'll take closer to the deadline.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 28

Gameweek 28 Bench: Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs CHE (A), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs EVE (H), Conor Bradley (LIV) vs MCI (H), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs CHE (A).

I'm fairly confident of having a good DGW 28 whether or not I take the -4 hit to bring Carlton Morris in, as I have four players with a DGW even without doing it.

Dominic Solanke, Neto, and Tavernier have some excellent home fixtures on paper, but rather surprisingly, Bournemouth's attacking records at home aren't the best. This would be a great GW to change that.

Alfie Doughty is my doubler from the Hatters, and there's a good chance he could haul big against an out-of-form Crystal Palace. Against Bournemouth, while chances of a clean sheet aren't great, he should shine from an attacking perspective.

Bukayo Saka has a great fixture against a weak Brentford defense, but he does have a yellow flag next to his name. Depending on his likelihood of starting, I'll decide whether or not to put Garnacho in the starting XI ahead of him.

I'm also backing Aston Villa attackers Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins to haul big at home to a leaky Tottenham side. Jarrod Bowen also has a stellar home fixture against Burnley, and after scoring a hat-trick in his last home match, another haul looks likely for the Hammers' attacker.

Jan Paul van Hecke has a kind home fixture at home to Nottingham Forest. Lastly, I'm backing Manchester City to deliver against Liverpool, and am hoping it's a tight contest that helps Kyle Walker keep a clean sheet.

Gameweek 28 - FPL Captaincy

I have three players doubling from Bournemouth, and one from Luton, and the rational choice is to captain Dominic Solanke. However, it is yet to be seen how fit he is and whether he will start both matches, and it does open up the possibility of a differential captaincy pick in Tavernier or Neto.

The goalkeeper Neto has a good chance of keeping at least one shutout in these two great home fixtures coupled with the possibility of saving points.

While I'm likely to keep the armband on Solanke for now, team news and an update from Head Coach Iraola could change that.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 28 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Neto (BOU) vs SHU (H), LUT (H).

DEF: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs LIV (A), Alfie Doughty (LUT) vs CRY (A), BOU (A), and Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs NFO (H).

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs BRE (H), Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs BUR (H), Marcus Tavernier (BOU) vs SHU (H), LUT (H), and Leon Bailey (AVL) vs TOT (H).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs TOT (H), Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs SHU (H), LUT (H), and Erling Haaland (MCI) vs LIV (A).

Bench: GK - Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs CHE (A), 1st Sub: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs EVE (H), 2nd Sub: Conor Bradley (LIV) vs MCI (H), 3rd Sub: Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs CHE (A).

Chips activated: None

Point Hits Taken: Nil.

Captain: Dominic Solanke. | VC: Neto.