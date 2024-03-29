FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 30 | FPL Tips

FPL action returns after the final international break of the 23-24 PL season. Teams battle it out in the remaining nine GWs for their respective goals, as an interesting title race brews.

BGW 29 was arguably the worst FPL GW in the game's history, with an average score of 12 points, and those Free-Hitting for the Blank were left wondering in hindsight if they should've saved it.

I took the tough decision of going into BGW 29 with only seven players and saving my Free Hit.

Despite taking a red arrow of around 80 K, I felt that the decision was vindicated, and that it was the right call. My decision to bring Ivan Toney in and captain him didn't work, but none of the popular BGW 29 options fired either.

GW 30 is a popular time for many FPL managers to play their Wildcard, and there's a whole host of managers preparing drafts and planning for the same this week.

The returning Mohamed Salah and the in-form Cole Palmer are the most transferred-in players going into GW 30, with the injured Kevin De Bruyne and Jarrod Bowen, who's on back-to-back blanks, being shipped out in droves by FPL managers.

Whatever your team for GW 30 is, ensure it's locked in ahead of the deadline on Saturday morning UK time.

Gameweek 30 Deadline: Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 AM (GMT)/ 04:30 PM (IST).

FPL Gameweek 30 Fixtures

GW 30 kicks off with a St. James Park clash between Newcastle and West Ham on Saturday noon.

Tottenham Hotspur take on Luton Town at home later in the day. Liverpool and Brighton go head-to-head at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The GW concludes with the marquee fixture between title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

FPL Team Suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m), Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m)

Defenders: Kieran Tripper (NEW) (£6.7 m), Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.3 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.6 m), Conor Bradley (LIV) (£4.1 m), and Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m)

Midfielders: Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.0 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Leon Bailey (AVL) (£5.6 m), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.8 m)

Forwards: Ivan Toney (BRE) (£8.1 m), Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.8 m), and Carlton Morris (LUT) (£5.2 m)

Captain/ Vice-Captain: Ivan Toney/ Son Heung-Min

GW 29 Transfers made: 2

Points scored (-hits): 13 (-4): 9.

Overall Points: 1682

Overall Rank: 585,974.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Leon Bailey (MID) (AVL) (£5.6 m) - OUT | Mohamed Salah (MID) (LIV) (£13.1 m) - IN

2) Jarrod Bowen (MID) (WHU) (£7.8 m) - OUT| Cole Palmer (MID) (CHE) (£5.8 m) - IN

Not owning Cole Palmer has caused me plenty of rank losses in the last couple of GWs, and I'm making him a priority transfer in alongside Mohamed Salah this week.

The Egyptian hasn't started consistently since his return from the AFCON, but he's set to return to the starting XI. Ahead of Liverpool's title charge, with plenty of promising fixtures coming up, he's an FPL must-have for the run-in.

The same applies to Cole Palmer, who has simply been exceptional this season. With 11 goals and nine assists, he should add plenty of attacking returns to that tally by the time the season ends.

As for the transfers out, Leon Bailey hasn't delivered much since bringing in him. While Jarrod Bowen delivered in the very first GW I bought him in, scoring a hat-trick, he hasn't done much since then.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 30

Best FPL team for GW 30

Gameweek 30 Bench: Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs WHU (H), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs MCI (A), Kyle Walker (MCI) vs ARS (H), Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs LIV (A)

After a string of red arrows including a deliberate one to save the Free Hit in GW 29, I'm looking forward to the first GW of the business leg of this FPL season, and with nine of them left, I aim to achieve a top 250 K finish or more.

My team is in pretty solid shape ahead of this one even though I have taken a bit of a risk by deciding to bench Bukayo Saka ahead of his away clash against Manchester City. However, I believe Carlton Morris and Alejandro Garnacho, the two players, starting ahead of Saka, have a genuine chance of outscoring the Arsenal FPL asset.

Son, Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah form the core of this team, and all members of this midfield core have very favourable home fixtures. Son takes on Luton at home, Chelsea and Palmer face Burnley, while Mohamed Salah and Conor Bradley go up against Brighton.

Ivan Toney and Carlton Morris are my two forwards alongside Ollie Watkins, and I'm banking on their differential potential to carry my team this week.

Brentford takes on a weakened Manchester United defence at home, while Morris goes up against the ever-leaky Spurs rearguard. Both strikers are on penalties, and despite going up against members of the Big 6, they should haul big.

Lastly, I've gone for Neto over Dubravka in goal because I didn't want to double up on the Newcastle defence. With Eddie Howe saying that there's a chance Kieran Trippier returns in GW 30, I'm backing the right-back to come good ahead of Kyle Walker or Jan Paul van Hecke.

At home to West Ham, even if a clean sheet isn't likely, I'm hoping that he can make the most of his set-piece duties.

Gameweek 30 - FPL Captaincy

Despite bringing Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah into the team, I'm keen on captaining Son Heung-Min in GW 30. Spurs will want to bounce back after their first game without netting a goal this season in the 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

Luton is the worst away defence this season, while Brighton have the fourth-best xGA (Expected Goals against) away from home (for Salah). With Son a clinical finisher who's also on penalties, it's not a tough decision to hand him the captain's armband.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 30 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Neto (BOU) vs EVE (H)

DEF: Alfie Doughty (LUT) vs TOT (A), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs WHU (H), Conor Bradley (LIV) vs BHA (H)

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs BHA (H), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs BUR (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs LUT (H), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs BRE (A)

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs MUN (H), Carlton Morris (LUT) vs TOT (A), Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs WOL (H).

Bench: GK - Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs WHU (H), 1st Sub: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs MCI (A), 2nd Sub: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs ARS (H), 3rd Sub: Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs LIV (A)

Chips Activated: None

Point Hits Taken: -4

Captain: Son Heung-Min | Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah