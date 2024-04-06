FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 32 | FPL Tips

We're down to the final seven GWs of the 23-24 FPL season, and as the title race continues to be neck-and-neck, so has the FPL action.

GW 31 threw up plenty of surprises, and the first among them was Phil Foden punishing his sellers by netting a superb hat-trick to reduce most managers' ranks.

However, Cole Palmer did the same, scoring two late goals to net a treble of his own, while the other popular FPL captaincy options like Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-Min, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah either blanked or were benched.

My GW went for a toss after Foden's haul, but a brace from Alejandro Garnacho, handy clean sheets from Neto and Van Hecke, and a goal from Rayan Ait-Nouri helped me avoid much of a rank loss, but I still couldn't manage the green arrow.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is the most-transferred-in player heading into GW 32, with the Swedish international scoring his fifth goal in four games last time out against Everton.

Foden's hat-trick also saw him gain plenty of new owners. On the other side, the injury-flagged Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka were shipped out by plenty of FPL managers.

Whatever your transfers are this week, ensure that your team is locked in ahead of the GW 32 deadline on Saturday morning BST.

Gameweek 32 Deadline: Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 am (BST)/ 03:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 32 Fixtures

GW 32 kicks off with a Selhurst Park meeting between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on Saturday afternoon. Arsenal takes a trip to the Amex later in the day.

On Sunday, Manchester United and Liverpool face off in the marquee fixture of the GW at Old Trafford. The GW concludes with Tottenham's home meeting with Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m) and Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m)

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) (£4.6 m), Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.3 m), Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.6 m), and Conor Bradley (LIV) (£4.2 m)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.2 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£5.9 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.0 m)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.0 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£8.1 m), and Carlton Morris (LUT) (£5.0 m)

GW 31 Transfers Made: 2

Points scored (-hits): 64 (-4): 60

Overall Points: 1797

Overall Rank: 6,15,969

Free Transfers Available: 1

Transfers

1) Kyle Walker (MCI) (DEF) (£5.3 m) - OUT | Joskvo Gvardiol (MCI) (DEF) (£4.8 m) - IN

2) Bukayo Saka (ARS) (MID) (£8.8 m) - OUT | Anthony Gordon (NEW) (MID) (£6.0 m) - IN

With not much to lose in terms of rank, I'm keen on making some differential moves to potentially bolster my team in the business end of this FPL season.

Instead of going for the more straightforward replacement for Kyle Walker by bringing in an Arsenal defender, I'm opting to go with Joskvo Gvardiol from Manchester City.

The left-footed defender's guarantee of starts is very high with Nathan Ake out injured, and I expect Manchester City to significantly tighten up at the back and deliver on their great xGC (Expected Goals conceded) number.

However, it's selling Bukayo Saka that is the edgy decision. The Arsenal midfielder is an injury doubt for this GW, but if he's fit, he's a pretty solid FPL option. However, I feel that the Newcastle attack has been nearly as good as Arsenal in the last few GWs.

Given their excellent run of fixtures till the end of the season, a talismanic attacker like Anthony Gordon could be a great FPL differential.

Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 32

Gameweek 32 Bench: Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs FUL (A), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs LIV (H), Conor Bradley (LIV) vs MUN (A), and Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs ARS (H)

I should've had the green arrow I was expecting last GW, but an unexpected withdrawal before 60 minutes for Salah and an unfortunate own goal from Conor Bradley meant that I remained around the 620K mark.

Another GW and -4 hit later, I'm hoping to get that elusive green arrow this time around, hopefully, with the help of the many FPL differentials on my team.

Carlton Morris and Alfie Doughty have a favorable home fixture against Bournemouth, and even if I can't count on them keeping a shutout, I'm hoping the fixture will have goals galore. Anthony Gordon and Ivan Toney both have tricky away fixtures this week, but their respective sides' rich attacking form makes them formidable picks in my view.

Joskvo Gvardiol and Erling Haaland will also have a crucial role to play in my team. I'm hoping they help Manchester City secure a win with a clean sheet against their bogey team Crystal Palace.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is the final member of a 3-man defence I'm fielding this week. The Wolves wing-back has been starting up front for them in recent games, and against a leaky West Ham defence, I'm hoping he continues providing attacking returns.

Lastly, despite them not being differentials, Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah are crucial to my team's chances of getting a green arrow. Both midfielders are on penalties and pose significant goal threat in most GWs. After a rare blank in GW 31, I'm hoping they deliver double-digit returns this time around.

Gameweek 32 - FPL Captaincy

Cole Palmer is absolutely on fire right now, and a fixture against Sheffield United may mean that most of FPL managers hand their captain's armband to him. However, the Blades are a pretty disciplined defensive unit, and I'm not quite sold on trusting a Chelsea FPL asset with captaincy yet.

I will likely go with Son Heung-Min as my captain, with the Tottenham captain facing Nottingham Forest at home. Spurs have scored in all but one game this season, and Son is very likely to be involved in all their attacking forays.

However, the prospect of captaining Mohamed Salah, who has a terrific record against Manchester United, is also very tempting.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 32 - Summary

Starting XI

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) vs LUT (A)

Defenders: Alfie Doughty (LUT) vs BOU (H), Joskvo Gvardiol (MCI) vs CRY (A), and Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) vs WHU (H)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs MUN (A), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs SHU (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs NFO (H), and Anthony Gordon (NEW) vs FUL (A)

Forwards: Carlton Morris (LUT) vs BOU (H), Ivan Toney (BRE) vs AVL (A), and Erling Haaland (MCI) vs CRY (A)

Bench: GK - Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs FUL (A), 1st Sub: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs LIV (H), 2nd Sub: Conor Bradley (LIV) vs MUN (A), 3rd Sub: Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs ARS (H)

Chips Activated: None

Point Hits Taken: -4.

Captain: Son Heung-Min | Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah