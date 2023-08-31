FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 4 | FPL Tips

We're into the final FPL Gameweek before the first international break of the season. GW 3 saw some new point-scorers emerge, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and James Maddison staking their claims for a place in FPL managers' midfield.

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka all returned for their respective FPL owners as well, while Erling Haaland could only manage a 4-pointer despite scoring a goal.

After transferring in Destiny Udogie for a 12-pointer, I don't have any complaints about how my GW 3, with my rank almost getting halved.

Raheem Sterling is the undisputed No.1 transfer in heading into GW 4, with close to 9 lakh FPL managers getting him in, at the time of writing. James Maddison, Malo Gusto and Destiny Udogie are the other top transfers in.

The injured Luke Shaw and Arsenal's Gabriel, who doesn't seem to be first-choice anymore, are the most popular transfers out.

Whatever your moves are this GW, ensure that they're done before the deadline on Friday evening BST.

Gameweek 4 Deadline: Friday, September 1 at 06:30 pm (BST)/ 11:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 4 Fixtures

GW 4 begins with Luton's first home fixture of the season against West Ham on Friday night.

Manchester City go up against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool and Aston Villa face off at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The gameweek concludes with a marquee clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates later on Sunday.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for GW 3:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (GK) (EVE) (£4.5 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Destiny Udogie (TOT) (£4.5 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.6 m), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.4 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£5.1 m), George Baldock (SHU) (£4.0 m)

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.6 m), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£8.0 m), Richarlison (TOT) (£6.9 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£8.5 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£9.0 m)

Forwards: William Osula (SHU) (£4.5 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.0 m), Nicolas Jackson (CHE) (£7.0 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/Nicolas Jackson

GW 3 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 65 (-0): 65

Overall Points: 159

Overall Rank: 3,127,876

Free Transfers available: 2

Money Remaining: £0.4 m

Transfers

1) Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (MID) (£8.0 m) - OUT | Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (MID) (£6.8 m) - IN

2) Marcus Rashford (MUN) (MID) (£9.0 m)- OUT | Raheem Sterling (MID) (CHE) (£7.2 m) - IN

Richarlison's injury will definitely have the final say on my transfers this week, but for now, I'm going with Bryan Mbeumo and Raheem Sterling to replace Gabriel Martinelli and Marcus Rashford.

Both Martinelli and Rashford haven't quite delivered the points yet this season, and with much better midfield options available, it doesn't make sense to double-up on either team.

Their teammates, Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes, look like better FPL options, and that's why Martinelli and Rashford make their way out.

As for the transfers in, Mbeumo is Brentford's talisman in attack. He's on penalties, has an insane xGI even without them and has the fixtures to continue picking up hauls.

The same goes for Sterling, probably minus the penalties. He's pretty nailed on to start and Chelsea's fixtures till GW 8 are simply great on paper.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 4

GW 4 Suggested FPL Team | FPL 23/24 Tips

Gameweek 4 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs CHE (A), George Baldock (SHU) vs EVE (H), William Osula (SHU) vs EVE (H), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs ARS (A)

After a solid GW 3, I'm looking to break ranks further in this Gameweek. Richarlison's injury is the only problem area in my team, and it's ironic that it comes right after he scored a morale-boosting goal. If he's ruled out due to injury, I'm likely to bring Maddison in for him and transfer Rashford out to bring Mbeumo in or Sterling.

Otherwise, I'm pretty satisfied with my team for this game. My Chelsea assets Nicolas Jackson, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling have a stellar fixture at home to Nottingham Forest. Richarlison and Destiny Udogie play away at Burnley, so it will be interesting to see how the so-far impressive Spurs bounce back from the midweek setback.

Everton might never keep a clean sheet, but on paper, a fixture against Sheffield United is the likeliest they can do so, and I'm hoping for a points haul from Jordan Pickford. Pervis Estupinan could either go boom or bust at home to Newcastle, and I prefer playing him over George Baldock as my third defender.

I'm hoping the ARS-MUN clash isn't a cagey one, as I have two (or potentially three) attackers from that fixture. Both Fernandes and Saka are on most set-pieces of fantasy teams and should be heavily involved in everything their side do.

Lastly, Erling Haaland is the player who's almost guaranteed to provide returns this week. He's almost certain to be my captain.

Gameweek 4 - FPL captaincy

Erling Haaland is once again the obvious choice for FPL captaincy. Fulham have the highest xGA(expected goals against) metric, while Manchester City are in the top three teams for xG.

Haaland loves scoring goals, and at home, at the Etihad, against a side that's leaking chances like anything, he's the obvious pick.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 4 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jordan Pickford (EVE) vs SHU (A)

DEF: Destiny Udogie (TOT) vs BUR (A), Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs NFO (H), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs NEW (H)

MID: Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) vs BOU (H), Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs NFO (H), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs ARS (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs MUN (H), Richarlison (TOT) vs BUR (A)

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs FUL (H) and Nicolas Jackson (CHE) vs NFO (H)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs CHE (A), 1st Sub: George Baldock (SHU) vs EVE (H), 2nd Sub: William Osula (SHU) vs EVE (H), 3rd Sub: Luke Shaw (MUN) vs ARS (A)

Chips activated: None

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Nicolas Jackson