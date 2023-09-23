FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 6 | FPL Tips

After a dismally low-scoring GW 5, FPL managers would love to move on to another Gameweek where the fixtures look pretty favorable for most teams. Mohamed Salah and Julian Alvarez were the only popular FPL assets to deliver the goods as the much-hyped Spurs-Sheffield United clash didn't provide any returns for Son or James Maddison.

I had a poor GW, recording a total of 25 points, and since I took a - 4 hit to bring Matty Cash in over Kieran Trippier, I ended up with only a 21-point rise in points, falling below the 6 million mark in the overall leaderboard.

Bringing Mohamed Salah, Julian Alvarez, and Newcastle's defensive assets looks to be the priority transfers for FPL managers in this GW, with Chelsea's assets making way for them. Nicolas Jackson out for Julian Alvarez and Ben Chilwell out for Kieran Trippier or Sven Botman have been very popular transfers so far.

Whatever your moves are, ensure your team is locked in before the GW 6 deadline at 01:30 pm UK time on Saturday.

Gameweek 6 Deadline: Saturday, September 23 at 01:30 pm (BST)/ 06:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 6 Fixtures

GW 6 begins with three 03:00 pm BST kick-offs on Saturday, with Manchester City's home clash against Nottingham Forest one of them. Burnley and Manchester United face off at Turf Moor later in the day.

The North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium is the pick of the four 02:00 pm BST kick-offs on Sunday. The GW concludes with Newcastle's away game against Sheffield United later on Sunday.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for GW 5:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (GK) (EVE) (£4.4 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Destiny Udogie (TOT) (£4.6 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.6 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.7 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£5.1 m), George Baldock (SHU) (£4.0 m)

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.6 m), Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£7.2 m), James Maddison (TOT) (£7.8 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£8.4 m), Phil Foden (MCI) (£7.6 m)

Forwards: William Osula (SHU) (£4.5 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.0 m), Nicolas Jackson (CHE) (£7.0 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: James Maddison/Erling Haaland.

GW 5 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 25 (-4): 21

Overall Points: 244

Overall Rank: 6,233,276

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £2.2 m

Transfers

1) George Baldock (SHU) (DEF) (£4.0 m) - OUT | Sven Botman (NEW) (DEF) (£4.6 m) - IN

This transfer is a fairly simple one given the current state of my team. With more than £2.0 m in the bank, replacing an injured George Baldock with Botman makes plenty of sense, especially when you consider the immense clean sheet potential Newcastle possess. He could also get an attacking return or two from set-pieces.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 6

Gameweek 6 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs MCI (A), Matty Cash (AVL) vs CHE (A), Destiny Udogie (TOT) vs ARS (A), William Osula (SHU) vs NEW (H).

I'm scared to take any of my underperforming FPL assets out of the team after what Richarlison did in GW 5. After holding him for the first four GWs and getting no returns, it was ironic that he scored from the bench the very GW I sold him and one where I really needed the points.

A lot of my hopes rest on Chelsea this GW, with my triple-up providing zero returns so far. Ben Chilwell isn't even guaranteed to start, but he has a very high ceiling if he does. Nicolas Jackson has done everything but score in the last few GWs including getting plenty of yellow cards.

Like Jackson, Sterling has also put up good underlying returns, and against a leggy Aston Villa side, I'm hoping he can deliver. Pervis Estupinan could also haul big if he starts at home to Bournemouth, although I do feel iffy about benching someone with the attacking potential of Matty Cash.

Julian Alvarez has been playing some really good football for Manchester City, and I'm hoping Phil Foden outshines him this week in a very appealing fixture on paper. Bruno Fernandes is another player I'm hoping comes good away to Burnley. He has an xG/90 of 0.86 this season, and he needs to come good on those numbers.

Lastly, based on Ange Postecoglou's comments, Spurs won't hold back against Arsenal, and I'm hoping that means points for both James Maddison and Bukayo Saka.

I could've panic-Wildcarded this week without a clear plan, but that's only going to lead to further rank drops later in the season. It is still very early in this FPL season and I do have faith in these very players to take me to a somewhat decent rank by the time GW 8 comes around.

Gameweek 6 - FPL captaincy

My 1.8 million rank drop could have been way worse had Erling Haaland not been that profligate in front of goal, and I really got away with one there. Considering the volume of chances Manchester City have been creating, a brace for Haaland is the least you'd expect him to do in GW 6 at home to Nottingham Forest, and I can't afford to go against him in terms of captaincy

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 6 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jordan Pickford (EVE) vs BRE (A)

DEF: Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs BOU (H), Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs AVL (H), Sven Botman (NEW) vs SHU (A).

MID: Phil Foden (MCI) vs NFO (H), Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs AVL (H), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs BUR (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs TOT (H), James Maddison (TOT) vs ARS (A)

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs NFO (H) and Nicolas Jackson (CHE) vs AVL (H)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs MCI (A), 1st Sub: Matty Cash (AVL) vs CHE (A), 2nd Sub: Destiny Udogie (TOT) vs ARS (A), 3rd Sub: William Osula (SHU) vs NEW (H).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Erling Haaland. | VC: Raheem Sterling.