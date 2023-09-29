FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 7 | FPL Tips

A high-scoring GW like Gameweek 6 was what FPL managers needed after a dismal GW 5, and it didn't disappoint. Most of the popular FPL assets came to the party, with literally everyone in the top 6-7 owned FPL assets, but for Julian Alvarez, provided returns.

Kaoru Mitoma, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Sven Botman, Son Heung-Min and Kieran Trippier finished with double-digit hauls and so did Bruno Fernandes and Phil Foden.

I had a good GW and went up in the ranks by nearly a million courtesy of hauls from Foden, Bruno, Maddison and Botman. Sterling and Nicolas Jackson denied me the opportunity to go even higher.

GW 7 is a popular time to Wildcard in FPL this season, with many sides having a positive fixture swing at this point. Injury concerns for many popular FPL assets have also prompted managers to take the decision.

GW 7 will also be a Double Gameweek for Luton and Burnley, and there are many FPL managers wishing to capitalise on that.

The top transfers in are Kieran Trippier, Carlton Morris and Son Heung-Min, with Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka and the now-suspended Malo Gusto among the most transferred out.

Whatever your team is for GW 7, ensure that it's locked-in ahead of the Saturday morning deadline UK time.

Gameweek 7 Deadline: Saturday, September 30 at 11:00 am (BST)/ 03:30 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 7 Fixtures

GW 7 begins with Brighton's trip to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon UK Time followed by six BST 03:00 PM kick-offs. The pick of the lot from an FPL perspective is Wolves' home fixture against Manchester City. Tottenham take on Liverpool later in the day.

Nottingham Forest's home fixture against Brentford is the only game on Sunday, while Chelsea travel to Craven Cottage on Monday night. The GW concludes with the 'Double' fixture between Luton and Burnley at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for GW 6:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (GK) (EVE) (£4.4 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Destiny Udogie (TOT) (£4.6 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.6 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.7 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£5.1 m), George Baldock (SHU) (£4.0 m)

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.6 m), Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£7.2 m), James Maddison (TOT) (£7.8 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£8.4 m), Phil Foden (MCI) (£7.6 m)

Forwards: William Osula (SHU) (£4.5 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.0 m), Nicolas Jackson (CHE) (£6.9 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Nicolas Jackson

GW 6 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 78 (-0): 78

Overall Points: 322

Overall Rank: 5,384,555

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

Wildcard played: I was initially planning to hold my Wildcard till after GW 8, but a host of injuries and five yellow flags heading into this GW forced my hand.

However, I'm very happy with the circumstances of this Wildcard. It comes after a much-needed green arrow, and I'm hoping that it helps me build on that and potentially halve my rank over the next 2-3 GWs.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 7

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (CHE) (£4.6 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (MUN) (£4.9 m), Issa Kabore (LUT) (£4.0 m), Sven Botman (NEW) (£4.7 m), Destiny Udogie (TOT) (£4.6 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.6 m).

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.1 m), Moussa Diaby (AVL) (£6.6 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£8.4 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.2 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.5 m).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.0 m), Carlton Morris (LUT) (£5.6 m), Divin Mubama (WHU) (£4.3 m).

I'm pretty happy with the Wildcard team I've managed to assemble, but my poor team value contributed to some budget restraints that prevented me from getting certain players.

I've obviously gone with both Salah and Haaland and have also loaded up in midfield. That does leave me with a pretty budget-friendly forward and defensive line.

I'm very happy with my defence, including the differential selection of Diogo Dalot. I feel Manchester United will keep at least four clean sheets in their next eight games, and Dalot is absolutely nailed on.

I was considering Zinchenko or Manuel Akanji, but I really fancy Dalot as of now. The rest of the defenders - Matty Cash, Sven Botman, Issa Kabore and Destiny Udogie - are all great value for money.

In midfield, there are plenty of big hitters, but none bigger than Salah and Son. I'm worried that Son has provided attacking returns in only two out of six games, but considering that he has five goals in three starts as a striker, I think those numbers will stabilise over time.

As for the other three, Bruno Fernandes is someone I'm not fully convinced by. However, his xGI is among the best in the league, and looking at United's fixtures, I do want representation from the United attack, and Fernandes looks the most reliable.

Jarrod Bowen and Moussa Diaby could be my best picks on this Wildcard, considering their schedule. Both players are electric wingers integral to their side's attacks, and I'm hoping that they light the league on fire in this very good fixture run.

Carlton Morris was someone I planned to bring in using a free transfer anyway, so he's a must in my Wildcard. I'm concerned about who I will replace him with post GW 9 or so, but for now, he's an easy hold.

My goalkeeper pairing comes last, as I've opted to spend £0.4 million more than most managers do to get Robert Sanchez over Alphonse Areola.

I reckon Chelsea will get better defensively over the next few gamaes, and considering Sanchez's accurate passing, he will always be in the mix for bonus points. Matt Turner is a shoo-in for the value he offers.

Overall, despite being a midfield-heavy team, I like the long-term fixtures of most players and am confident that it will be a winning Wildcard.

Gameweek 7 - FPL captaincy

There are quite a few choices to consider for GW 7 captaincy, but the big decision to take is between Erling Haaland and DGW asset Carlton Morris, from Luton.

The latter is the Luton talisman, and there's hardly a goal they score that doesn't involve him. Unless he gets carded, he's sure to pick up four points, and against Everton and Burnley, there's a good chance that he picks up at least one attacking return.

Meanwhile, we all know what Haaland is capable of, and against a Wolves side that concedes lots of chances, he could haul big once more. I also have a sneaky feeling TOT (A) could be Salah's best fixture yet.

Spurs don;t back down, and they concede plenty of chances on the counter. Salah is on penalties and could terrorise the Spurs backline. Right now, I have the armband on Carlton Morris, but I'm sure I will change it a few times before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 7 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Robert Sanchez (CHE) vs FUL (A)

DEF: Diogo Dalot (MUN) vs CRY (H), Issa Kabore (LUT) vs EVE (A), BUR (H), Sven Botman (NEW) vs BUR (H)

MID: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs SHU (H), Moussa Diaby (AVL) vs BHA (H), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs CRY (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs LIV (H), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs TOT (A)

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs WOL (A) and Carlton Morris (LUT) vs EVE (A), BUR (H)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs BRE (H), 1st Sub: Matty Cash (AVL) vs BHA (H), 2nd Sub: Destiny Udogie (TOT) vs LIV (H), 3rd Sub: Divin Mubama (SHU) vs SHU (H)

Chips activated: None

Captain: Carlton Morris | VC: Mohamed Salah