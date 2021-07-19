FPL 2021/22: 4 best bargain defenders for upcoming season

With the return of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for the 2021-22 Premier League season, millions of players around the world have already started scouting for the best bargain players for their respective teams. With a budget of only £100 million, it is important to have a few bargain players in your team.

In this article, we will look at some bargain defenders that you can pick for your FPL team, who will not only enable you to get a high rank but will also help save money for premium FPL assets like Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes.

#4 Brighton defenders

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton - Premier League

Starting off with not one FPL asset, but rather a group of them. All of Brighton's defenders, with the exception of Lewis Dunk (£5 mill), are priced at £4.5 million. This includes last season's surprise package, Tariq Lampty. However, with the player being injured for most of last season, his pre-season should be looked at carefully.

Other than Lampety, other players to consider are Jolt Veltman and Adam Webster. With Brighton having a favorable run of fixtures until gameweek 6, some of these players can turn out to be really exciting prospects for your FPL team.

It is also worthwhile to remember that Brighton were third last season in terms of XGC and chances conceded, hence making these players even more enticing FPL assets.

#3 Wesley Fofana

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Also priced at £4.5 million, Wesley Fofana can be a worthwhile choice for FPL managers. Leicester were 8th in XGC table, conceding only four more goals than expected since gameweek 20 last season.

If Brendan Rogers were to stick to the wing-back formation, Fofana would be more or less a guaranteed starter. Otherwise, he might have to fight for a spot with Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, priced at £5.5 million and £5.0 million respectably.

Leicester also have a relatively easy start to their Premier League season and hence Fofana makes for a very desirable option.

#2 Rob Holding

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Arsenal may not have the easiest run of fixtures till gameweek 3 but from gameweek 4 onwards, Arsenal's FPL assets are worth taking a look at. Among them, Rob Holding, priced at £4.5 million, is a very desirable option.

If Holding is able to secure a starting spot under Mikel Arteta, he is worth giving a look from gameweek 4 onwards.

#1 Luke Ayling

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Although all but one of Leeds' defensive FPL assets are priced at £4.5 million, it's Luke Ayling who looks to be the best pick. Even though he was looked at as a budget defender last season too, he massively underperformed his expected goal involvement last season.

However, Ayling is still a major threat and worth looking at this season, especially from week 6 onwards.

Honourbale mentions: Conor Coady (£4.5 mill), Danny Rose (£4.5 mill), Max Aarons (£4.5 mill) and Rico Henry (£4.5 mill)

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava