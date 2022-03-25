FPL tips: teams to target and 11 must-have FPL assets from GW31-38

No doubt the international break has come at the right time for PL teams as well as FPL managers. If we're being honest, we all need this break as it allows us to evaluate our teams, recharge our batteries and go again.

From the moment this article is being written, we have exactly eight days to go before the next gameweek.

We are slowly coming to the end of the season with nine gameweeks left. We have thus created a list of teams and FPL assets you should target for the remainder of the season.

The teams you should target from GW31-38 are Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Burnley.

Why these teams, you may ask? Well, these teams still have a lot to fight for. Manchester City and Liverpool are going at full pelt for the title. Tottenham, West Ham, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Wolves are battling for places in Europe next season. Meanwhile, Leeds, Newcastle, and Burnley are fighting to stay up.

These added incentives make their players even more appealing.

Now that we know which teams we should be targeting, let's now take a look at which of their assets we should target from gameweek 31-38.

FPL must have assets from now till the end of the season

Here are a few must-have assets who should be the spine of your gameweek 31-38 FPL teams:

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is a must-have for your FPL team

What's an FPL team without Mohamed Salah? The Liverpool winger has accumulated a total of 222 points, the most in the game.

He also averages 8.2 points per match - only Ben Chillwell averages more points per match.

Mo Salah is a Rolls-Royce of an FPL asset and he has a place in our team from now till the end of the season.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has slowly dound his stride this season

Harry Kane is the next player on our list of must-haves. The Englishman is the most in-form forward in the game at the moment.

The Spurs forward has picked up 51 points in his last five matches. In a season where strikers have been performing below par, it's good to finally have an elite forward like Harry Kane firing and scoring goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in excellent form for Liverpool

Yet another Liverpool player makes our list of must-have FPL assets. Like his teammate Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the stand-out performers this season. In fact, only Salah has picked up more FPL points than the English right-back.

The Liverpool full-back has 11 assists and 16 clean sheets this season. He also averages 7.2 points per match, which is the second highest amongst FPL defenders.

One tiny bit of issue is that Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked up an injury that could see him miss a couple of games - Andy Robertson would be a great alternative and differential pick.

Robertson has picked up 10 assists this season and averages 6.5 points per match, which is the third highest amongst defenders.

Joao Cancelo

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Yet another defender who has been great so far this season. Manchester City's Joao Cancelo is definitely a must-have as well.

With Man City challenging for the title, you'd need some City cover and Cancelo offers that.

He is a player who is nailed on and could possibly start all of City's games from now till the end of the season.

Cancelo's numbers have been really impressive as well. He averages 6 points per game and has 8 assists to his name.He is also second amongst defenders for the total number of points collected - he has collected 162 points while Arnold has 187 points.

Now that we know our must-haves and have created the spine of our team, it's time for us to build our gameweek 31-38 team around these players.

Let's take a look at Gameweek 31's fixtures so that we can have an idea of what teams to target.

Double gameweek 31 premier league fixtures

We already know our base players: Salah, Trent, Kane and Cancelo.

We'll be creating our gameweek 31-38 wildcard draft.

Goalkeeper

Nick Pope

Pope will be our goalkeeper from now till the end of the season. That's because of the amount of fixtures he still has left - Burnley have 11 fixtures left which means they are going to have a couple of double gameweeks from now till the end of the season.

Burnley's fixtures from now till the end of the season

If you take a look at the picture, you can see that Burnley have a couple of easy games coming up - five of their eleven fixtures have an FDR of 2. This makes Pope a really good goalkeeper pick.

Defender

Reece James

Like Arnold and Cancelo, Reece James is also a must-have FPL defender. His numbers are good and they really speak for themselves.

Despite being injured for most of the season, James has got himself 11 goals involvement, scoring five and assisting six.

Chelsea's solidity at the back combined with James' attacking threat makes it difficult to over-look the full-back.

Midfielders

Since Salah is already a guaranteed player in our draft, we'd now be looking at four other good midfield options. The first would be:

Bukayo Saka

Saka has been Arsenal's best player this season. He has picked up the most points amongst Arsenal's FPL assets, is the joint top-scorer and is second on the assists chart for the Gunners.

Arsenal are currently fighting for a place in the UEFA Champions League, which means they can't afford to rest their best players - this makes Saka a guaranteed starter. With his current form, we really can't overlook him.

Raphinha

Raphinha would be a good player to have from now till the end of the season. Leeds are currently fighting to stay up and if they are going to do that, they need their best player, Raphinha, to be in top form.

There's no doubt that he would play a vital role if Leeds were to stay up. He is the player who has picked up the most points amongst Leeds assets. He also has the most goals for his club this season and is joint second in the assists chart.

He truly is one of their best players and one who would have to come clutch for his team. If he does, we FPL managers do not want to miss it.

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon is on this list because of his price. A midfield player who is valued at 4.5 million, who is a nailed-on starter for Everton with a couple of double gameweeks left for him, it really is a no-brainer that he has to be in our team.

Gordon has been one of Everton's best players this season and he would definitely play a pivotal role if they were to stay up.

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has been one of the best midfield players this season. He has given loads of points this season and a couple of weeks back he was in almost everyone's team.

But his injury has led to him being sold by the majority of FPL managers. I really think it is time for FPL managers to start transferring him back in.

The Englishman has arguably been West Ham's best player all season. His 153 points, eight goals and thirteen assists testify to that. He is a top player and will still play a vital role for West Ham this season.

Forwards

Wout Weghorst

We all know that strikers have been really poor this season. It has been hard to pick a striker and many of us have used up to four different strikers already this season.

That being said, it looks like Weghorst is the way to go from now till the end of the season. The reason being the amount of fixtures he has left and Burnley's fight to stay in the division.

They have a lot to play for and if they're going to score goals, you'd be expecting their center forward to be in and amongst the spoils.

This wraps up our 11 must-have FPL assets from now till the end of the season. Feel free to experiment and try other FPL assets.

