FPL Tips| Top 3 bargain defender picks for Gameweek 30

Chakraborty Rohan
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
550   //    08 Mar 2019, 13:02 IST

Manchester City v Watford - Premier League
Manchester City v Watford - Premier League

With many of the big guns not firing in GameWeek29, most of the FPL managers will resort to some changes in their squad for the upcoming GameWeek30. As we are edging closer towards the end of the season with only a few GWs left, Fantasy managers can be up for a gamble and add a handful of budget picks in their backline.

Budget picks will significantly free up some cash which can be used either in midfield or attack to strengthen your squad. So, Let's have a look at some of the players who are owned by less than 10% of FPL managers with a price tag below £5.0m.

#1 Fabian Schär- £4.7m

Schär has been nominated for Carling Goal of the month award for his stunning goal against Burnley.
Schär has been nominated for Carling Goal of the month award for his stunning goal against Burnley.

Appearances- 17

Clean sheets- 5

Upcoming fixtures- EVE(H), BOU(A), ARS(A)

Fabian Schär has registered 3 goals and an assist in his last 7 starts and is in great form this season. The Swiss centre back scored a stunning long-range goal in their 2-0 win against the Clarets in GW28.

The Magpies play against Everton at home in GW30 and most importantly do not have a blank GW till the end of the season. The 27-year-old has produced 9 shots on goal over the last 4 GWs. Valued at £4.7m and with an ownership of just 2.8% makes the Newcastle defender an attractive budget pick.


#2 Declan Rice- £4.6m

Declan Rice has been in sizzling form and scored 2 goals this season.
Declan Rice has been in sizzling form and scored 2 goals this season.
Appearances- 26

Clean Sheets- 5

Upcoming fixtures- CAR(A), HUD(H), EVE(H)

Declan Rice has been the standout performer for the Hammers. Deployed in defensive midfield, he has returned 2 double digit scores against the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle Utd. The talented 20-year-old has been highly appreciated by Manuel Pellegrini due to his impressive displays all throughout the season.

Due to his versatility, he can be deployed in the backline as well as in a holding role in the Midfield. The Hammers will be playing in GW31 and have a kind run of fixtures till GW32. Valued at £4.6m with an ownership of just 3.8% makes him an extremely valuable pick for GW30.


#3 Jack Simpson- £3.8m

Jack Simpson with a great display against Manchester City.
Jack Simpson with a great display against Manchester City.

Appearances- 1

Clean Sheets- 0

Upcoming fixtures- HUD(A), NEW(H), LEI(A)

Jack Simpson is the cheapest player in FPL. The 22-year-old impressed on his first Premier League outing against Pep Guardiola's side. Simpson operated well in a central defensive role alongside Nathan Ake and Chris Mepham but ended up being on the losing side.

With Steve Cook and Simon Francis out for the rest of the season, we can expect Simpson to start on a regular basis. Moreover, the Cherries feature in every GW from now to the end of the season and have a sensational run of fixtures ahead.

For the teams using their wildcards, Jack Simpson will be a perfect bargain defender and can free up some cash to add muscle to other areas. Also, he is owned by just 6.1% of the total FPL managers. This makes the English Footballer valued at £3.8m a great pick.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Newcastle United Football West Ham United Fabian Schar Jack Simpson
Chakraborty Rohan
CONTRIBUTOR
