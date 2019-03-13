FPL Tips| Top 3 FPL forward picks for Gameweek 31

AFC Bournemouth secured a 2-0 victory against Huddersfield.

GW30 turned out to be a modest one for FPL managers with an average of 48 points. Mohamed Salah was the most-captained player this GW and managed to score just 5 points. Raheem Sterling continued his good form and scored a hattrick against a visiting Watford side.

The struggle for the 3rd and 4th position intensifies with Spurs losing to Southampton and Arsenal securing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United. Spurs now sit at 3rd in the table with just 1 point clear of their North London rivals, Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Gunners with a total of 60 points sit 2 points clear of Manchester United at 4th.

Moving on to GW31, there are a couple of teams who will not be participating because of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixtures. So here comes the perfect GW for those FPL managers who haven't used their Free hit card yet. For those who have already used, it would be wise to pick some players from the teams which do not have a blank GW31. Let's have a look at some of the FPL forwards who will be playing in GW31 and have the potential to score big.

#3 Salomón Rondón- £5.9m

Rondon with a perfect display against Everton.

Appearances- 24

Goals- 8

Assists- 5

Upcoming Fixtures- BOU(A), ARS(A), CRY(H)

Salomón Rondón has been the focal point in the Newcastle team. He has been involved in 45% of the total goals scored by the Magpies this season. The on-loan West Brom striker sparked a sensational comeback in their 3-2 win over Everton on Saturday.

He scored a goal and assisted another in what can be described as a perfect day in the office for the Venezuelan International. Despite not being a regular starter in the first 10 GWs of this season, the Magpies attacker has racked up a tally of 8 goals and 5 assists.

He links up well with Ayoze Perez and is owned by just 8.7% of the total FPL managers. Valued at just £5.9m with an ownership of less than 10 %, makes Salomón Rondón a great differential forward prospect for the upcoming GW.

