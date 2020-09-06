France vs Croatia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

France are set to host Croatia at the Stade de France on Tuesday in their next UEFA Nations League fixture.

France come into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Sweden. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe scored the lone goal of the game, with Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann missing a penalty as his poor form continues.

Croatia, on the other hand, were thrashed 4-1 by Portugal. Despite Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo missing the game for Portugal, goals from Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva secured a comfortable win for Fernando Santos' side. Dinamo Zagreb forward Bruno Petkovic scored the consolation goal for Croatia.

Que vitória! Portugal dominou de uma ponta a outra e entrou com o pé direito na Liga das Nações!



🇵🇹 4-1 🇭🇷#UNL #VamosTodos #VamosComTudo pic.twitter.com/IS0c0QfJJa — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 5, 2020

France vs Croatia Head-to-Head

In six encounters between the two sides, France hold the clear advantage. They have won four games and drawn two.

Their most recent match was the FIFA World Cup final in 2018. France beat Croatia 4-2, courtesy of a Mario Mandzukic own goal and strikes from Antoine Griezmann, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe. Ivan Perisic and Mandzukic scored for Croatia, as France lifted the World Cup.

France form guide: D-W-W-W

Advertisement

Croatia form guide: W-D-W-L

France vs Croatia Team News

France will be without Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, as well as Houssem Aouar, who have all been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Rennes' teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, as well as Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan could be in line for debut caps. RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano made his debut against Sweden.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Croatia will be without the services of key midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, both of whom withdrew from the squad for unspecified reasons. Wolfsburg centre-back Marin Pongracic also dropped out due to an injury.

Forwards Ante Budimir and Antonio Colak, as well as defender Filip Uremovic and goalkeeper Ivo Grbic could be in line for their debut international appearances.

Injured: Marin Pongracic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 10 greatest players to have played under Pep Guardiola

France vs Croatia Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Leo Dubois, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Ferland Mendy, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic, Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Borna Barisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic

France vs Croatia Prediction

France produced a subdued performance against Sweden, and will hope to be at their best against Croatia. Manchester United striker Anthony Martial enjoyed a good season with the club and won a penalty against Sweden. He could start this game.

Croatia, on the other hand, are sure to miss Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic. They have talented replacements in Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, and much will be expected from the likes of AC Milan forward Ante Rebic as well as Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who recently won the treble with Bayern Munich.

France are likely too strong for a Croatia side missing Modric and Rakitic.

Prediction: France 2-0 Croatia

Also Read: 10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time