France vs Germany: Combined XI | UEFA Euro 2020

On Tuesday, France will take on Germany in a marquee UEFA Euro 2020 clash at the Allianz Arena.

Reigning world champions France will look to make amends in the continental tournament after failing to win it in their backyard in 2016. Meanwhile, Germany have a new-look squad and are not realistically expected to go all the way at Euro 2020.

Perched in Group G, dubbed the Group of Death, as it also contains reigning champions Portugal and Hungary, both France and Germany will look to open their campaign with a win.

In their last meeting at Euro 2016, the stakes were much higher, as the two teams clashed for a place in the final. France rode Antoine Griezmann's brace to beat the then reigning world champions on that day.

How Germany and France are set to line up at the Euros [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/HwXYS0P3iX — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 11, 2021

France and Germany boast some of Europe's top players in their ranks, so an enticing clash could be in store on Tuesday. On that note, let's take a look at a hypothetical starting lineup of France and Germany (4-3-3 formation).

Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Manuel Neuer will look for a good game against France.

Manuel Neuer gets the nod, as he is arguably the better of the two keepers. The Bayern Munich custodian recently played his 100th game for Germany. Although his France counterpart Hugo Lloris is also a good keeper, the Frenchman can't compete with Neuer in terms of ball distribution.

Neuer has not enjoyed a great season between the sticks. In fact, his 2020-21 campaign with Bayern Munich was one of his worst for the German giants. But Neuer impressed with ability with the ball, distribution skills and quickness in coming off his line.

Manuel Neuer receives a guard of honor before their game against Latvia for making his 100th appearance for Germany 🧤 pic.twitter.com/N5HhtbKL2t — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 7, 2021

Thanks to a solid defence in front of him for much of his international career, Neuer has had very little to do in international competitions. He conceded only four goals in Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Regardless of the opposition, Neuer has always displayed sharp reflexes, making breathtaking saves, and will look for a strong campaign for Germany at Euro 2020.

Right-back - Benjamin Pavard (France)

Benjamin Pavard (left)

France's Benjamin Pavard makes this hypothetical XI because of his tirelessness on the right flank and his penchant to score amazing goals from the edge of the box.

His physics-defying volley for France against Argentina in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup was voted the best goal of the tournament. Though he was not been involved in any goals in the Bundesliga this term, he linked up well with his teammates. Pavard is more than happy to pass the ball when a teammate is in a better goal-scoring position.

With Germany's Lukas Klostermann injured for this game, the Bayern Munich man received the nod in this XI.

Centre-back - Raphael Varane (France)

Raphael Varane

Though Raphael Varane has had a few nervy moments with Real Madrid in the last few seasons, his pace, aerial prowess and no-nonsense defending make him one of the best defenders in the game.

In the absence of his club captain Sergio Ramos in the second half of the season, Varane, the senior-most defensive figure at the club, became the de facto leader on the pitch.

Raphaël Varane amongst Real Madrid defenders in the #UCL this season:



☉ Most recoveries (44)

☉ Most clearances (24)

☉ Most aerials won (19)

☉ Most interceptions (13)



A huge loss for Los Blancos. pic.twitter.com/UR1nkdLaLr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 6, 2021

With him at the heart of defence, Madrid had the second-best defensive record in La Liga. Varane is expected to provide a similar kind of stability and leadership for France at EURO 2020.

Centre-back - Mats Hummels (Germany)

Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels is back in Germany colours and is expected to provide a much-needed leadership figure in their defensive line.

He was an ever-present in Borussia Dortmund's third-place finish in the Bundesliga in the 2020-21 campaign. Hummels scored five goals and helped keep four clean sheets in BvB's title-winning run in the DFB-Pokal.

He is one of the best defenders in the air and is a threat from set-pieces. With Hummels in the XI, Germany should be a bit less worried about France's attacking threat.

Left-back - Robin Gosens (Germany)

Robin Gosens scored for Germany in a warm-up game in the lead-up to EUR0 2020.

A wing-back by nature, Robin Gosens is the most prolific defender in this combined XI; he found the back of the net 11 times for Atalanta in 2020-21.

While playing for Germany, he is usually deployed on the left flank by Joachim Low where his pace and shooting prowess come in handy. Gosens is a relatively unknown name in this hypothetical star-studded XI. But his exploits have not gone unnoticed, and he is already on the shortlist of many of Europe's top clubs.

10 - Robin #Gosens is the first Atalanta defender able to score 10+ goals in a single Serie A campaign; he is the first defender to reach at least 10 goals in a single top-Italian league season since Marco Materazzi (10 for Inter) in 2006/07. Contribution.#SassuoloAtalanta — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 2, 2021

France's Lucas Hernandez was also an option for this spot, but he lacks the goal threat provided by Gosens. Nevertheless, both of them could be key players for their respective teams at Euro 2020.

