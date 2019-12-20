Frank Lampard believes battle against former mentor Jose Mourinho will 'make a difference'

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is relishing the prospect of rubbing shoulders with one of his closest friends and mentor in world football, Jose Mourinho, as the Blues prepare for a tricky trip away to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

According to the former midfielder, the two immensely driven characters will push one step harder when placed against each other.

Lampard, now at the helm at Stamford Bridge, has endured a fine start to his life in the Premier League as a manager as his Blues side sit on fourth place. However, breathing right down their necks are a revitalised Tottenham Hotspur, who have won five in seven in all competitions since the Special One took over.

Speaking to BBC's Football Focus, the 41-year-old mentioned:

"I think it will be special. I think it will make a difference to me, I think it will make a difference to him. We’re both professionals, we’re driven, and sometimes when you come across someone you worked with or a club that you worked with, it pushes you on that little bit more in the best possible way."

Adding on to what the magnitude of the match-up means, Lampard stated:

"And it’s Tottenham-Chelsea, that game has enough anyway. And then you have Jose Mourinho there. And he’s going to be desperate to beat us, let’s make no bones."

The Chelsea head coach was also asked if he feels a little more when up against someone with the stature of Mourinho. On the same, he remarked:

"In my professional head, yes. I want to go up against the best. When I’ve gone up against Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp this season, of course, you want to say: 'Can I show against these incredible managers what I can do, what my team can do?' So it will be a similar feeling."

Advertisement

The highly-anticipated London derby is set to commence on Sunday, 22 October.

Also read: Alderweireld signs new Spurs deal