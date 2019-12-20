BREAKING NEWS: Alderweireld signs new Spurs deal

Toby Alderweireld and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Toby Alderweireld has signed a new deal with Tottenham until 2023 to end prolonged speculation over his future, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Centre-back Alderweireld was into the final six months of his previous terms and had been tipped to leave at the end of the season.

However, the Belgium international, who joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in 2015, has now put pen to paper on a fresh contract, in a huge boost to recently appointed head coach Jose Mourinho.

Alderweireld played in 50 of Tottenham's 58 matches last season, including 12 out of 13 games in their run to the Champions League final.

He has also been a mainstay in the backline this term, starting 16 out of 17 Premier League fixtures.