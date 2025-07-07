"They never had that last season" - Manchester United urged to sign PL star as Rasmus Hojlund replacement

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has urged the club to end their association with Rasmus Hojlund and sign Ollie Watkins instead this summer. The Red Devils have been linked with the Aston Villa striker as they look to add more firepower after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Parker answered a question on if he wants his old club to sign the England international this summer. He responded in the affirmative, pointing out that the former Brentford man possessed qualities that were sorely missed by the Red Devils in the 2024-25 season.

"I'd have to say yes. He's honest, he's a workaholic, and I've found it strange how players are playing in front of him at Aston Villa. I'm a fan of Ollie Watkins, people will talk about his age, but he's someone who is willing to run the line, someone who will try and turn bad into a good and can score goals. He's very strong in the air as well and he can lead the line, which is a massive plus for Man Utd because they never had that last season - a blind man would have done better."

Rasmus Hojlund endured a miserable second season at Manchester United, having moved from Atalanta for £72 million in the summer of 2023. He managed just four Premier League goals for Ruben Amorim's side, one more than Joshua Zirkzee managed for the club in the same season.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Watkins if an exit for Hojlund materializes at any point this summer. The 29-year-old scored 16 goals and provided eight assists for Villa in the 2024-25 season and appears to be a significant upgrade on the Dane.

Rasmus Hojlund's stance on Manchester United future comes to light: Reports

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is not thinking about a move away from the club this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old endured a disappointing 2024-25 season with the club, prompting questions about his future.

According to the journalist, Hojlund will not look to leave the club this summer unless the club requests it. He has had interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan, who are keen to bring him back to Italy this summer, but talks have stalled as he has shown no inclination to move.

Hojlund wishes to remain at Old Trafford despite talk of a new striker coming in, as he believes he can make an impact. He has scored 26 times in 96 appearances for the club since 2023 and will likely get a last chance this season, if he is not sold.

