Key Barcelona star hasn't signed new deal with the club due to issues with his agent: Reports

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong's contract extension with Barcelona has reportedly been stalled due to a disagreement with his agent. According to Spanish outlet AS (via GOAL), De Jong and Barcelona reached an agreement for a contract extension months ago.

However, the Dutch midfielder's agent, Ali Dursun, has delayed the final signing due to an issue with the 28-year-old. The former Ajax star wants to change his agent, but Dursun has not been cooperating and is impeding the process. La Blaugrana wished to complete the deal before June 30, as it would have helped the club manage their finances under LaLiga's rules.

Due to the delay, the paperwork remains pending. However, the Dutchman's future at the Catalan club is secure. The contract extension would help the LaLiga champions meet the financial requirements and match the 1:1 spending rule.

De Jong's new contract will clear all payments from his previous deal and will also decrease the Dutchman's wages. Despite serving a tough period in Catalonia in 2022, the former Ajax star remains a key player for Barcelona under Hansi Flick.

Frenkie de Jong joined La Blaugrana from Ajax in July 2019 for a reported fee of €75 million. Last season, he missed the first two months of the season due to an ankle injury. However, he later made 46 appearances for Hansi Flick's side across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The Dutchman also helped the side win the domestic treble last season: La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona reacts to ex-midfielder Ivan Rakitic's retirement news

Ivan Rakitic has retired from professional football and announced it via his Instagram account. The former Sevilla midfielder shared an emotional video on social media, where he read a letter thanking the sport. Rakitic said in his farewell message:

"Football, you gave me more than I ever dreamed of. You gave me friends, emotions, joy, tears. You gave me a whole life. A life I will always carry with pride. Now it's time for me to say goodbye. Because even if I walk away from you, I know you'll never walk away from me."

Barcelona reacted to the former Croatian midfielder's retirement by sharing a post on X. They wrote:

"Football will miss you, Ivan. We wish you the best in the new stage of your life."

Ivan Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2014 and played 310 games for the Catalan club before leaving in 2020. During his time at La Blaugrana, he played 50+ games for five consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2019. In his last season at Barca, he played 42 games.

In addition to his commendable consistency, he also scored 35 goals and provided 42 assists for the Spanish giants.

