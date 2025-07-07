Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday in the semifinals of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Les Parisiens have enjoyed a highly successful season and remain on course for a remarkable quintuple, but must recognize the enormity of their next challenge.

Ad

They comfortably saw off Inter Miami in the last 16 of the Club World Cup, thrashing the MLS outfit 4-0. Luis Enrique's men then traded tackles with German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals last time out and won 2-0 via goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele despite finishing the end-to-end clash with nine men.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, picked up a narrow but quite comfortable 1-0 win over Juventus in the round of 16. Like their midweek opponents, Los Blancos also faced off against a Bundesliga side in the quarterfinals as they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 via goals from the high-flying Gonzalo Garcia, Fran Garcia and substitute Kylian Mbappe.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos have enjoyed a bright start to life under new boss Xabi Alonso and will be keen to lift the Club World Cup title this month to compensate for a rather disappointing season.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between the two clubs. PSG have won five of those games while Madrid have won two more, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the last 16 of 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, with the Spanish outfit winning the two-legged clash 3-2 on aggregate.

Les Parisiens have the best defensive record in the Club World Cup this summer, with just one goal conceded.

While PSG are participating in their debut Club World Cup, Madrid have appeared on the global stage six times and have clinched the title in each of their last five appearances.

Ad

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Prediction

PSG have perhaps been the best team in Europe this season and will therefore head into the midweek clash as slight favorites. They will, however, be without the services of two suspended players, including defensive stalwart Willian Pacho and will hope their replacements can get the job done.

Madrid are in fine form at the moment, but showed their defensive frailties and naivety late in the game against Dortmund on Saturday. They also have absentees in defence, with new signing Dean Huijsen set to miss the game due to suspension, and both these facts could culminate in Xabi Alonso's men losing this one.

Ad

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More