"Let him be, he's a kid" - Claude Makelele snubs Lamine Yamal as he picks 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Claude Makelele has weighed in on the debate surrounding the 2025 Ballon d'Or, backing Ousmane Dembele over teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Dembele and Yamal are two of the top contenders for the 69th edition of football’s biggest individual prize.

Ad

Lamine Yamal picked up from where he left off at Euro 2024 by steering Barcelona to a domestic treble. Meanwhile, Dembele emerged as Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) talisman in their run to a historic quadruple, which saw the Ligue 1 giants winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

In a recent interview, Makelele threw his weight behind Ousmane Dembele when asked who he would give the Ballon d'Or to. He stated the Frenchman has been on the scene before Yamal and that giving the award to the latter could place unrealistic expectations on his shoulders. He said (via Diario AS):

Ad

Trending

"Dembele. Lamine still needs to prove himself over a longer period of time. Ousmane started earlier. If we give it to the young one, Lamine... (laughs). He needs to show more. Let him be, he's a kid, he's a talent. Don't beat him up."

Across competitions for Barcelona last season, Yamal scored 16 goals and provided 25 assists, capping it off with LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España trophies. Dembele, on the other hand, finished as the Ligue1 joint-top scorer with 21 goals. Across competitions excluding the Club World Cup, he scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists.

Ad

“It’s still his early days” – Former Barcelona sporting director sends Ballon d'Or message to Lamine Yamal

Ex-Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes echoed Claude Makelele’s sentiments while giving his two cents on the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Just like Makelele, Planes acknowledged Lamine Yamal’s talent but urged fans to remain patient with the 17-year-old and avoid putting pressure on him.

Ad

However, he maintained that if Yamal keeps on with the performances, he will be a Ballon d'Or winner in the near future. He said during an interview with Mundo Deportivo:

“Lamine’s rise has been amazing. He looked special even in Barça’s youth teams. He has incredible potential, but the hardest part is staying at the top level. We must protect him and avoid putting too much pressure on him. If he keeps this up for years, he could become a Ballon d’Or winner. But it’s still early days, and we need to be patient.”

If Lamine Yamal wins the 2025 Ballon d'Or or the next two editions of the award, he will be the youngest-ever player to win the accolade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More