PSG suffer blow as 2 players get ruled out of rest of Club World Cup as they prepare for Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been dealt a major blow ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Real Madrid. The French giants are set to be without the duo of Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez for the remainder of the tournament, FIFA has confirmed (via GOAL).

Defenders Pacho and Hernandez received straight red cards in the second half of their side's quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich. Both men were initially handed a one-match suspension apiece, before FIFA decided to extend their punishment by a game. They were found guilty of contravening Article 14, paragraph 1(e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and will now miss both the semi-final and final.

Ecuador international Willian Pacho has been a stalwart at the back for Luis Enrique's PSG side since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer. The 23-year-old started all five of his side's games in the Club World Cup so far before his red card in the quarterfinal. He went in recklessly on Leon Goretzka, catching the Bayern man in the shin with his studs, an action which earned him an immediate sending off.

Lucas Hernandez has had to be content with a backup role as injuries have slowed his career, and he was introduced off the bench in the closing stages against Bayern. He replaced Nuno Mendes at left-back and was on the pitch for only nine minutes before a thrown elbow earned him a straight red card.

PSG will have to navigate their way past Real Madrid in the last four without Pacho and Hernandez. If they make it through to the final of the tournament, both defenders will be unavailable for manager Enrique to select, as well.

Real Madrid to miss defender in PSG meeting

Real Madrid will be without new signing Dean Huijsen for their Club World Cup semi-final against PSG on Wednesday. The Spanish centre-back was shown a straight red card in the closing stages of their 3-2 quarterfinal win over Borussia Dortmund.

Spain international Huijsen, a £50 million signing from Bournemouth, has been a mainstay in Xabi Alonso's side this summer. The 20-year-old received his marching orders for committing a last man foul on Serhou Guirassy in added time in the quarterfinal, also giving away a penalty.

Dean Huijsen has been suspended for one game as he was not deemed to have employed excessive force in his action. Alonso will need to adapt, seeing as the youngster has played every minute of the competition so far. He will be back for the final if Real Madrid makes it that far.

