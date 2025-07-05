“10-0 Inshallah”, “Will be felt on the next game” - Fans convinced PSG will suffer in semi-final due to 23-year-old star despite win vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich fans have expressed satisfaction at the thought of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being without Willian Pacho for their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final. The Ecuador international received a straight red card in the closing stages of the clash against Bayern Munich for a reckless tackle.

Pacho started at the heart of the PSG backline alongside captain Marquinhos in what was a crucial game against fellow European heavyweights. The 23-year-old has been a key player for Luis Enrique's side since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and was key to their treble-winning campaign.

Bayern Munich were largely stifled by the brilliance of Pacho and Marquinhos at the back until a rush of blood to the head of the Ecuadorian earned him his marching orders. Stretching for a loose ball, his studs made clear contact with the shin of Leon Goretzka, sending the Bayern man straight to the turf and leaving referee Anthony Taylor with no option but to send him off.

PSG were not hurt by Pacho's dismissal and went on to score a second, sealing a 2-0 win over the German giants. While the Bayern fans were unhappy with the result, they took solace in the fact that Pacho will be unavailable for his side's next game.

A fan expressed their happiness with the red card to the Ecuadorian.

"Glad we took Pacho with us. Should make it easier for Madrid to reach Donnarumma. 10-0 inshallah", they wrote.

Another fan made fun of the PSG man, comparing him to Trevoh Chalobah.

"This pacho guy is just reckless left footed chalobah 😂...", they posted.

Another fan predicted that the defender's absence will be felt in the next game.

"Pacho red will be felt on the next game", they wrote.

A fan questioned the reasoning behind his action.

"Pacho what are you thinking", they asked.

Another fan lamented the sending off of the defender.

"Pacho what are you doing brother😭Your team is winning why would you do that", they questioned.

PSG did not let the red card to Pacho or a subsequent one to Lucas Hernandez deter them as they ran out 2-0 winners. They will face one of Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund for a place in the final of the competition.

Nine-man PSG overcome Bayern Munich to reach CWC semis

European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Bayern Munich by two unreplied goals to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. The French giants received two red cards but managed to book their place in Wednesday's penultimate game of the competition.

A scoreless first half was highlighted by a horror injury to Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala right at its end. PSG took the lead in the 78th minute through 20-year-old star Desire Doue, whose shot wrong-footed Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal.

The French side received two red cards in the space of ten minutes through Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, putting their task in jeopardy. Ballon d'Or hopeful Ousmane Dembele stepped up in the sixth minute of added time to put the game to bed for Les Parisiens.

