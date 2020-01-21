Frank Lampard drops Cavani hint, Bruno Fernandes desperate to join Manchester United, Inter and Spurs locked in Eriksen discussions, and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 21st January 2020

Edinson Cavani has handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily football news roundup.

In today's edition, we have an update on the Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United saga, the latest on Edinson Cavani's future at Paris Saint-Germain and there's also news on Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen pursuit.

Bruno Fernandes pushing for Manchester United transfer

Fernandes is desperate to move to Old Trafford

The Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United saga has stretched into the third week of January, and both clubs involved in negotiations aren’t anywhere close to a conclusion.

Sporting Lisbon want a guaranteed fee of €60 million for their prized asset but United are unwilling to go over €50 million. Duncan Castles has today reported that senior officials at the Portuguese club are still hopeful of a deal going through, and it is understood that Sporting president Frederico Varandas is willing to accept the aforementioned fixed fee of €60 million, with anything else coming in the form of various clauses and bonuses.

Castles also mentioned that Fernandes has been pressing Varandas to find a compromise as he is desperate to join United. A close friend of the midfielder believes that he will ultimately be a Red Devil by the end of this month.

Safe to say, the next few days of this saga are going to be crucial and eventful.

Cavani hands in transfer request at PSG

Cavani wants to leave PSG this month

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has handed in an official transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain and wants to leave this month, club director Leonardo has confirmed.

Cavani’s contract expires in the summer and he’s been heavily linked to Atletico Madrid, who’s chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin met with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi in Paris to discuss the possibility of taking the striker to the Wanda Metropolitano, but the Madrid-based club’s offer was rejected by the Parisians.

The 33-year-old has also been linked to Chelsea and when Frank Lampard was asked about the possibility of Cavani ending up at Stamford Bridge this month in the pre-match press conference for the Arsenal game, he said:

"He's (Cavani) a great player - I played against him and I always loved his mentality and his attitude. His goal-scoring record speaks for itself. I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see.

"He's an experienced player but so are many other players out there! We are young as a squad so the idea of bringing in experience is not something I'm looking away from. Sometimes the younger players need a bit of help."

Inter and Spurs locked in negotiations over Eriksen fee

Eriksen is on the verge of joining Inter Milan

After having agreed personal terms with Christian Eriksen, Inter Milan have been trying to thrash a deal out with Tottenham Hotspur in order to bring the playmaker to the San Siro in January.

Inter offered Spurs £8.5 million initially but were told that the north London outfit want a fee which is double the amount they’ve offered.

Now, Antonio Conte’s side are willing to pay Spurs £11 million plus two bonuses to secure the signature of Eriksen, per Sky Sports. The Dane’s agent Martin Schoots will meet chairman Daniel Levy to discuss the situation and potentially find a resolution which is agreeable for all partied involved.

Liverpool will not allow Shaqiri to move to Roma this month

Klopp wants Shaqiri to stay at Anfield till the summer at least.

Roma are keen on signing Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri on a loan deal this month but the Anfield outfit will not allow the Swiss winger to leave, per Sky in Italy.

Shaqiri has been on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s side all season, having made only 10 appearances until now and is wanted by the Italian outfit.

However, with Liverpool currently involved in three competitions, Klopp may feel that there is a need to hold on to every player in his squad if the club want to get their hands on the trophies of all competitions they’re currently involved in.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window