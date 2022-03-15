Frank Lampard's week goes from bad to worse as Everton lose again to Wolves

It has been a very challenging week for Frank Lampard, who fell out with a section of Chelsea fans after his controversial comments on Roman Abramovich.

Asked about his relationship with the Russian billionaire after he was hit with sanctions by the UK government, the former midfielder was quick to brush off the question. Lampard said he has no personal relationship with the Chelsea owner.

His comments have since drawn the ire of Blues fans, many of whom believe Lampard betrayed Abramovich. This is especially after the Russian businessman went the extra mile to make a rare public statement following Lampard’s sack from Chelsea in January 2021.

But just before he could catch a break, his Everton side were also beaten 1-0 at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Everton lose again

Frank Lampard's tenure at Everton has been nothing short of disastrous and the Toffees were once again uninspiring when they faced Wolves.

Goodison Park has certainly seen better days and the boos that greeted the players at full-time painted the perfect picture of the fans' frustration.

Everton were completely outplayed by Bruno Lage's side, who enjoyed a larger share of possession (62% - 48%) and also had more shots than the hosts.

While Wolves were enterprising and dynamic in their play, the Toffees found it hard to even have a sustained period of possession. It was a listless performance from Everton and they deserved to lose.

Things getting worse for Frank Lampard

When Lampard replaced Rafael Benitez as Everton boss, he knew that the task at hand was a difficult one. However, it still appears the former midfielder has been overwhelmed by the job.

Week after week, things have only gotten worse at the club. The Toffees have lost each of their last four Premier League matches, including a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Tottenham last week.

"We and the players have to stay brave. We have to stick to how we want to play. When we play through lines we can be a really effective team," Lampard said after the Wolves loss, as quoted by the Mirror.

"My job first and foremost is to give confidence to the players and to do the only thing that matters which is to stay up. We have to have the absolute desire and fight to get out of this.

"It has been a long time that we haven’t been winning enough games and that doesn’t change overnight. But it can change very quickly."

Frank Lampard has made some decent signings since arriving, but he needs to demonstrate his managerial nous to dig Everton out of their current woes. As it stands, though, the former Chelsea manager is yet to prove himself worthy of the job.

