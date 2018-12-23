From Solskjær to Henry: 5 managers who are currently managing their former clubs

Pranav Byakod FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.12K // 23 Dec 2018, 16:02 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjær - Manchester United's interim manager

Football fans, especially Premier League ones, have witnessed a dramatic turnaround in Manchester United's fortunes this past month.

From consecutive losses to Valencia and Liverpool to the sacking of José Mourinho, the appointment of former spearhead Ole Gunnar Solskjær as manager and finally a glimpse of the Ferguson days in the Red Devil's 5 - 1 thrashing of Cardiff City.

The Norweigan's appointment indeed came as a shock for many, but last night's result may prove that it was the best way forward. United fans are rejoicing at the fact that their former player is now their manager.

But they are not the only club with a coach who has previously donned their colours. Without further ado, here are five ex-players who are now managing the same club.

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United)

Ole got off to a tremendous start

Well, who better to start with than the man making all the headlines today. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has just begun his United tenure, and fans are already going crazy over his appointment.

The man on loan from Molde has managed to change the mindset of the dressing room and employ a more attacking style of football, which was just what every United fan wanted.

Under José Mourinho, the team would occasionally push back and look to defend leads instead of taking advantage, while last night's clash under the Norweigan proved otherwise. After Rashford's 3rd minute blinder, United kept on pushing Cardiff's defensive line, before breaking through again in the 29th minute.

From there, United never backed down, which resulted in three additional goals, making the scoreline a resounding 5-1 for the visitors.

Although Manchester United's board has explicitly stated that they will look for a permanent manager next summer, they should not rule out the possibility of hiring Solskjær on a permanent basis if the team continues to perform like this.

