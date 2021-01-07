FSV Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of games this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt take on FSV Mainz 05 at the Coface Arena on Saturday. Mainz have struggled this season and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been fairly inconsistent over the past few months and find themselves in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings. The Eagles edged Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

FSV Mainz 05 are in 19th place in the Bundesliga table and will need to turn their season around to avoid relegation this season. The home side has managed only one victory in its campaign and cannot afford to slip up against Eintracht Frankfurt.

FSV Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

FSV Mainz 05 have a surprisingly good record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won nine games out of 25 matches played between the two teams. The Eagles have managed seven victories against Mainz and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between the two Bundesliga sides last year ended in a stunning 2-0 victory for FSV Mainz 05. Eintracht Frankfurt were well below their best on the day and will look to prove a point this weekend.

FSV Mainz 05 form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D-L-L

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D-L-D

FSV Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

FSV Mainz 05

Pierre Kunde Malong is currently awaiting knee surgery and has been ruled out of this fixture. Moussa Niakhate served his suspension against Bayern Munich and is back in contention for this game.

Injured: Pierre Kunde Malong

Doubtful: Levin Oztunali

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt will have to do without Ragnar Ache going into this game. Sebastian Rode served a suspension against Bayer Leverkusen last week and will be available for this fixture.

Injured: Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FSV Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

FSV Mainz 05 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Finn Dahmen; Daniel Brosinski, Jeremiah St. Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Edimilson Fernandes, Danny Latza, Leandro Barreiro; Jean-Paul Boetius, Robin Quaison, Jonathan Burkardt

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, David Abraham; Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Stefan Ilsanker, Erik Durm; Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva, Bas Dost

FSV Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have a formidable squad at their disposal and the likes of Andre Silva and Bas Dost have a point to prove going into this game. The Eagles have registered two consecutive victories in the Bundesliga and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch.

FSV Mainz 05 have been one of the most disappointing teams in Germany this season and will want to turn their season around this month. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 05 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

