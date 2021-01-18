FSV Mainz 05 vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action this week as FSV Mainz 05 take on VfL Wolfsburg in an important clash at the Coface Arena on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FSV Mainz 05 find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment and are level on points with FC Schalke 04 at the bottom of the table. The Mainz outfit held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw last week and will have to put in a similar effort in this match.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been excellent this season. Die Wolfe played out a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig in their previous game and need to pull off a positive result in this fixture.

FSV Mainz 05 vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

VfL Wolfsburg have a good record against FSV Mainz 05 and have won 11 matches out of a total of 29 games played between the two teams. FSV Mainz 05 have managed seven victories against VfL Wolfsburg and will want to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for VfL Wolfsburg. FSV Mainz 05 struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will need to put their best foot forward in this match.

FSV Mainz 05 form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-L-L-D

VfL Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-L-W-L

FSV Mainz 05 vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News

FSV Mainz need to win this game

FSV Mainz 05

Pierre Kunde Malong is currently awaiting knee surgery and has been ruled out of this fixture. Edimilson Fernandes has tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be unavailable for this match.

Injured: Pierre Kunde Malong, Edimilson Fernandes

Doubtful: Jeremiah St. Juste

Suspended: None

VfL Wolfsburg have a strong squad

VfL Wolfsburg

Admir Mehmedi is back in the squad after a long-term injury but is unlikely to be risked in this match. Jeffrey Bruma is currently in quarantine and has been ruled out of the game against FSV Mainz this week.

Injured: Jeffrey Bruma

Doubtful: Admir Mehmedi, Marin Pongracic

Suspended: None

FSV Mainz 05 vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI

FSV Mainz 05 Predicted XI (3-4-3): Finn Dahmen; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Daniel Brosinski, Kevin Stoger, Danny Latza, Leandro Barreiro; Levin Oztunali, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jonathan Burkardt

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Paulo Otavio, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu; Josip Brekalo, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Ridle Baku; Wout Weghorst

FSV Mainz 05 vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

FSV Mainz 05 have struggled to cope with the demands of the Bundesliga this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Wolfsburg have a formidable line-up and will want to stamp their authority on this contest.

The likes of Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Arnold have been excellent for Wolfsburg and will play important roles in this contest. FSV Mainz have several problems to solve and are unlikely to make their mark on this fixture.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 05 1-3 VfL Wolsfburg

