Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with a set of important fixtures this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Western Sydney Wanderers in a high-octane match at the Central Coast Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are currently in sixth place in the A-League standings and have managed a victory, a defeat, and a draw in their three matches so far. The away side held arch-rivals Sydney FC to a 1-1 draw over the weekend and has a point to prove in this match.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, have won both their games so far and have exceeded expectations over the past two weeks. The Mariners coasted past Macarthur FC with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have an excellent record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 13 matches out of a total of 26 games played between the two teams. The Mariners have managed only six victories against the Wanderers and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams were below their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-W-L

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Marcos Urena has completed his quarantine period and will be available for selection in this game. Central Coast Mariners have a fully-fit squad and will be confident ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this fixture. Western Sydney Wanderers have a point to prove this week and cannot afford to slip up against the Mariners.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Josh Nisbet, Gianni Stensness, Stefan Jankovic, Samuel Silvera; Matt Simon, Marcos Urena

.@ziggyG16 on facing his former side for the first time tomorrow night #WSW #CCMvWSW pic.twitter.com/aPy2HHtP7z — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) January 18, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; James Troisi, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have a formidable squad and have been in excellent form over the past few weeks. With Marcos Urena now in contention for this game, the Mariners hold all the cards going into this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers were impressive in the Sydney derby and will have to be resilient against an in-form outfit. Central Coast Mariners have confidence on their side and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

