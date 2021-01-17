Fulham 0-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking points as Mason Mount's late strike gives Blues the win

Chelsea secured a narrow win over West London rivals Fulham in their Premier League fixture on Saturday. Mason Mount's 78th-minute strike was the only goal in what was yet another sluggish performance from the Blues.

Fulham were reduced to 10 men after Antonee Robinson's dismissal in the 44th minute for a rash challenge on César Azpilicueta. The hosts held their own in the first half but the numerical disadvantage became apparent as Chelsea started pushing them on the backfoot after the restart.

Frank Lampard's men only have their own wastefulness in front of the goal to blame for their failure to find the back of the net. They could only score one goal from their 21 attempts on goal.

Mason Mount was Chelsea's savior again as he struck a ball palmed away by Alphonse Areola on the volley in the 78th minute to put the visitors ahead.

Timo Werner, who came on as a substitute in the 75th minute, missed a golden chance to double their lead, as he sent his shot away from the target after finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Here we take a look at the five talking points from Chelsea's first win in their last four Premier League outings.

#5 Chelsea secure a late win in the league yet again

Fulham v Chelsea - Premier League

Advertisement

Chelsea have made a habit of scoring late goals in the Premier League this season. Mount's 78th-minute goal was their 11th goal scored in the final 15 minutes of the game, more than any other side has scored in the top flight this term.

11 - Mason Mount's opener was the 11th goal Chelsea have scored in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season; no side has netted more in this time period in the competition in 2020-21 (level with Leicester City). Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/WhAgFGwH6B — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2021

What this means is that The Blues have now scored a third of their goals in the 2020-21 campaign in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Well, scoring late winners is always a wonderful feeling but leaving it late in every single game does not bode for the side, who are now four points behind a top four spot.

#4 Mason Mount showcases his class

Advertisement

Fulham v Chelsea - Premier League

Mason Mount had a brilliant outing against Fulham. He was the best player on the pitch by a mile. He was also one of the busiest players in the game and laid out as many as seven key passes for his teammates.

He completed 91% of his passes and also registered four shots on target.

The midfielder has made 17 appearances for Chelsea this term but has just two goals and three assists to show for his playtime.

He showed his brilliant finishing skill with a sweetly hit volley and rewarded manager Lampard's faith in him with a match-winning performance.

Also See: 10 highest-paid players in the Serie A this season (2020/21)