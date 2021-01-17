Fulham 0-1 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as Mason Mount secures a hard-fought win for Lampard’s men | Premier League 2020-21

A second-half goal from Mason Mount proved to be the difference as Chelsea ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win over fellow London outfit Fulham in a 2020-21 Premier League game at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

While the visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, the hosts fought their way back into the contest. Chelsea gained a numerical advantage when Fulham were reduced to ten men when Antonee Robinson was shown a straight red card for his rash challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

8 - Antonee Robinson is the eighth American player to be red carded in a Premier League game, with Fulham the first club to see two players from USA dismissed (also Carlos Bocanegra v Aston Villa in February 2004). Hateful. pic.twitter.com/VTggnPTt2t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2021

However, Chelsea struggled to break down a resolute Fulham defence in the second half, with Scott Parker’s men displaying admirable resolve to keep their London rivals at bay.

Chelsea eventually made their numerical advantage count in the 78th minute when Mason Mount crisply volleyed home after Alphonse Areola tamely palmed a cross into his path.

Although the hosts upped the intensity and went in search of a late equaliser, Chelsea held firm to seal the win to end their three-match winless run in the league, a result that sees them move up to seventh in the league table.

Mason Mount's goal proves to be the difference 🔵#FULCHE pic.twitter.com/ga6rnzIqcl — Premier League (@premierleague) January 16, 2021

At the other end of the table, Fulham are now seven games without a win in the top flight and four points off safety in 17th place. They face the daunting task of a midweek visit from league leaders Manchester United in midweek now.

19 - Fulham remain winless in their last 19 Premier League London derby matches (D2 L17) since a 2-1 win over West Ham in January 2014. Punished. pic.twitter.com/YWWB3WK9wX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2021

On that note, here are the ratings of Chelsea players after the Blues’ win over Fulham.

Edouard Mendy: 5/10

While Edouard Mendy barely had a save to make in the game, he contrived to conjure up nervy moments for himself, as he was nearly caught out on a couple of occasions with the ball at his feet and opposition attackers bearing down on him.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5/10

Chelsea's veteran right-back Cesar Azpilicueta delivered a characteristically industrious performance, getting forward well down the flank and sending in a fair share of inviting crosses.

He had some issues dealing with the pace of Ademola Lookman and Andrew Robinson while defending, as he picked up a late booking for a clumsy challenge on the young Englishman.

Antonio Rudiger: 5/10

With his side in the ascendancy for most of the game, German international Antonio Rudiger showed excellent concentration, as he prevented Fulham from attacking on the counter with a series of well-timed interceptions.

Thiago Silva: 5/10

Another veteran Chelsea defender - Thiago Silva - was a calming influence in the Chelsea backline, expertly marshalling his fellow defenders to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Ben Chilwell: 6/10

Ben Chilwell's probing cross into the box led to Mason Mount's winner for Chelsea.

Like Azpilicueta on the opposite flank, Ben Chilwell was a willing forward runner but had trouble keeping tabs on Bobby Decordova-Reid.

However, it was the Englishman’s hopeful cross that Areola palmed into the path of Mount, leading up to the Chelsea winner.

Mateo Kovacic: 6/10

With Jorginho sitting deep and Mount playing in the number 10 role, Mateo Kovacic was left with the task of shuttling between the two, a role which he essayed extremely well, as he really put himself about on the pitch.

Jorginho: 5/10

It was a largely uneventful outing for the Italian in the heart of the Chelsea midfield, as Jorginho kept the ball moving swiftly from back to front.

He was replaced by Tammy Abraham midway through the second half when Chelsea went on the offensive.

Mason Mount: 7/10

Mason Mount capped off a bright performance with a late winner.

Chelsea’s most potent attacking threat on the night, Mason Mount was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after seeing a powerful strike rattle the crossbar. But he popped up in the second half to bag a well-deserved match-winner and cap off a bright and energetic performance on the night.

Hakim Ziyech: 6/10

Hakim Ziyench looked dangerous in patches, as he cut in onto his left foot from his right flank position. But his probing crosses failed to reach a Chelsea teammate in the Fulham box, as his shots were either off target or were easily saved.

Olivier Giroud: 5/10

Serving as the focal point for most of Chelsea’s attacking play, Olivier Giroud displayed solid hold-up play and was a nuisance for the Fulham defence without making a telling impact before being replaced for the final 15 minutes of the game.

Christian Pulisic: 5/10

Christian Pulisic grew into the game after a largely anonymous first-half showing, causing the weakened Fulham defence issues galore with his clever dribbling in the second half, albeit to no great effect.

Ratings of Chelsea Substitutes:

Tammy Abraham: 5/10

Tammy Abraham used his physicality to good effect after coming on midway through the second half. He got into a couple of promising positions but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5/10

Callum Hudson-Odoi looked lively on the right flank after replacing Ziyech for the final 15 minutes of the game but failed to make a telling impact on proceedings.

Timo Werner: 4/10

Timo Werner missed a couple of opportunities to seal the win for Chelsea during his substitute appearance.

It was a disappointing cameo from the Leipzig summer signing, as Timo Werner passed up a couple of extremely presentable chances to extend Chelsea's advantage.