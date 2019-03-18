Fulham 1-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19

Liverpool climb above Manchester City with a win over Fulham

Liverpool edged two points clear over rivals Manchester City after a nervy 2-1 win over relegation-battling Fulham at the Craven Cottage.

James Milner struck from the spot just nine minutes from time to restore the advantage after Ryan Babel cancelled Sadio Mane's opener late on, letting Jurgen Klopp and the faithful breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Riding on the monumental victory in Munich at the midweek, the Reds were supposedly in for another stroll, but the exertions were made clear as the match wore on. However, they had to held their nerve and eked out an all-important victory to turn the tides on the Citizens.

Meanwhile, Fulham's relegation woes deepened as a seventh consecutive loss in the league left them 13 points clear of safety, making the drop all the more inevitable now.

Let's delve through some of the major talking points from the match.

#1 Complacency nearly cost Liverpool another away tie

Liverpool struggled to replicate the attacking form of Munich

Winless in the last three consecutive away league games, Liverpool's trip to Craven Cottage was supposed to be unlike the visits to either Old Trafford or Goodison Park or even the London Stadium. This was widely touted to be a saunter in the spring sunshine given the contrasting positions as well as Liverpool's emphatic defeat of Bayern in the midweek.

But yet again, the visitors threatened to become far too complacent at various points. Having done brilliantly to take the lead, all the attacking effervescence gradually frazzled as the Reds struggled to double the advantage. Too often, the likes of Robertson and Firmino would get near the byline and lay in a cross, but Fulham's vigilant defense had no issues trying to clear the danger.

Salah's buccaneering runs and Mane's excellent positions was always a matter of concern for the hosts, but there was an uncanny lack of rustiness in the attack which could've otherwise seen Liverpool grab the game by the scruff of the neck like they did in Munich.

Perhaps the side was still recovering from the European hangover, but thanks to James Milner and his nerves of steel, the visitors walked away with all the three points they vouched for. However, such complacency is a warning sign ahead of the final stretch of the campaign as Liverpool are just seven games away from history.

