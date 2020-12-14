Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back with a round of mid-week fixture over the next few days as Fulham lock horns with Brighton and Hove Albion at Craven Cottage on Wednesday. Both teams have been below their best this season and will want to put their best foot forward in what is set to be a crucial encounter.

Fulham have struggled to cope with the demands of the Premier League this season and played out of their skins to hold reigning champions Liverpool to a 1-1 draw over the weekend. The Cottagers are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and will view this game as an opportunity to escape the relegation zone.

Brighton and Hove Albion have flattered to deceive this season and have not done justice to their impressive style of play. The Seagulls were thrashed by Leicester City in their previous game and cannot afford to slip up against Fulham.

Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Fulham have the slightest of advantages over Brighton and Hove Albion as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 23 games out of a total of 50 matches played between the two teams. Brighton have picked up 22 victories against Fulham and will want to restore parity this week.

The previous game between the two teams last year ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Fulham. Brighton have made improvements to their squad over the past few months and will want to give a good account of themselves in this game.

Fulham form guide in the Premier League: D-L-W-L-L

Brighton and Hove Albion form guide in the Premier League: L-L-D-W-D

Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Team News

West Ham United v Fulham - Premier League

Fulham

Terence Kongolo is currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture. Kenny Tete and star striker Aleksandr Mitrovic are carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Kenny Tete, Aleksandr Mitrovic

Suspended: None

Brighton have a depleted squad

Brighton and Hove Albion

Adam Lallana and Florin Andone are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Jose Izqueirdo and Christian Walton are carrying knocks at the moment and will not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Adam Lallana, Florin Andone

Doubtful: Jose Izquierdo, Christian Walton

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alphonse Areola; Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mario Lemina, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mathew Ryan; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Ben White; Solly March, Steven Alzate, Yves Bissouma, Tariq Lamptey; Leandro Rossard, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay

Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Fulham have improved over the past few weeks and gave a good account of themselves against Liverpool over the weekend. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been excellent for the Cottagers and will want to be at his best in this fixture.

Brighton and Hove Albion have a talented squad and need to deliver results in the Premier League. The two teams have faced their share of ups and downs this season and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

