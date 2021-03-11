Fulham vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City travel to Fulham on Saturday aiming to finish the business end of the Premier League season with a flourish.

The Cityzens responded to their 2-0 loss to local rivals Manchester United, taking Southampton to the cleaners in their 5-2 triumph at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne claimed two goals apiece; the latter's return to the scoresheet signaled more danger for the opposition.

Ilkay Gundogan continued his purple patch with a strike from close range as well.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League fixtures against Fulham. The West Londoners have lost eight of those last 13 by a disturbing aggregate of 23-3.

Graham Potter and his valiant side seldom worry about such figures. They have no reason to do so after a historic win at Anfield against Liverpool a few days ago.

They have only lost one of their last five league matches and are making a strong case for survival in the latter stages of the season. Anything they earn from Manchester on Saturday will be a bonus for Fulham.

Fulham vs Manchester City head-to-head

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City have scalped 35 victories out of 68 games against Fulham. The Cottagers have only secured 17 wins in this fixture.

The Cityzens eased past Fulham 2-0 in the reverse fixture thanks to goals inside the first half-hour from Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne.

Fulham form guide (Premier League): W-L-D-W-D

Manchester City form guide (Premier League): W-L-W-W-W

Fulham vs Manchester City team news

Tom Cairney is sidelined for Fulham

Fulham

Tom Cairney and Marek Rodak are set to remain sidelined for Fulham. Meanwhile, the rest of the squad is buzzing from the win over Liverpool. There are no fresh injury concerns for Potter.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Marek Rodak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nathan Ake remains a long-term absentee for Manchester City

Manchester City

Aside Nathan Ake's long-term injury absence, Manchester City have a fully-fit squad for this trip to Fulham.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Rodri did not feature against the Saints and they could be in contention for a place in the starting lineup.

Injured: Nathan Ake

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Manchester City probable XI

Fulham predicted XI (4-4-2): Alphonse Areola; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina; Bobby Reid, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, Ademola Lookman; Josh Maja, Ivan Cavaliero

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Fulham vs Manchester City prediction

It seems impossible to stop Pep Guardiola's unit in this incredible form. Under the guidance of the Spaniard, Manchester City tend to respond after a defeat in ruthless fashion.

They did so against Southampton, who tried to take the attack to them and were caught out. Fulham will be far more circumspect in their approach.

However, the quality Manchester City possess should see them grab three more points in their bid for the title.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Manchester City