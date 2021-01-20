Fulham vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United travel to Fulham with the hope of returning to winning ways after a hard-fought draw against Liverpool.

The Red Devils snatched a point from Anfield and maintained their status as Premier League leaders. However, a significant challenge lies ahead with Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City lurking.

What they will be boosted by is their away record, which has seen them remain unbeaten on the road for a year now. They have also won each of their last four Premier League away matches against Fulham.

Scott Parker's side have improved on both ends. Their draws against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and a well-fought battle against Chelsea have portrayed their character. The Cottagers will, however, hope to bag victories going forward.

Fulham vs Manchester United head-to-head

Manchester United hold the bragging rights against Fulham, having beaten them 51 times in total. The West Londoners only have 14 victories to their credit, while 19 games between the two teams have finished as draws.

Fulham form guide (last five PL matches): L-D-D-D-D

Manchester United form guide (last five PL matches): D-W-W-W-D

Fulham vs Manchester United team news

Antonee Robinson will miss the game due to suspension

Fulham

Antonee Robinson will miss the clash against Manchester United after he received his marching orders in the previous outing.

Fulham's long list of injuries include Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo, who are both sidelined for a substantial amount of time. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who did not feature against his parent club, is set for a start. Aleksandar Mitrovic has recovered from his hamstring issue, and could start upfront.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Antonee Robinson, Bobby Reid

Brandon Williams will not feature against Fulham

Manchester United

Young full-back Brandon Williams, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, remains on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Phil Jones is also ruled out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could ring in the changes after that strenuous face-off against Liverpool.

Injured: Brandon Williams, Phil Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: None

Fulham vs Manchester United probable XI

Fulham predicted XI (3-5-2): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Tete, Joe Bryan, Harrison Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Ademola Lookman; Ivan Cavaleiro, Aboubakar Kamara

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Fulham vs Manchester United prediction

It will not be an easy task for Manchester United, given Fulham's stringent defensive structure. Solskjaer's players also covered many kilometres during the match against Liverpool and may be feeling tired. However, Manchester United are the better side on paper and that should show in this match.

A moment of brilliance from one of their forwards, aided by Pogba or Fernandes, could do the trick against a team that lacks a bit of confidence.

Predicted score: Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

