Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sheffield United lock horns with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Both teams are engaged in a relegation battle at the moment and will be desperate for a victory this weekend.
Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table but have improved after a shockingly poor start to the season. The Blades suffered a 3-0 defeat against West Ham United in their previous game and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.
Fulham are in 18th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and are six points away from safety. The Cottagers held Burnley to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will have to put in a robust performance on Saturday.
Fulham vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head
Sheffield United have an excellent record against Fulham and have won 30 matches out of a total of 68 games played between the two teams. Fulham have managed only 22 victories against Sheffield United and need to take it up a notch this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Billy Sharp scored a goal on the day and will likely play a pivotal role in this fixture.
Fulham form guide in the Premier League: D-W-D-L-D
Sheffield United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-W
Fulham vs Sheffield United Team News
Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad for this game. Tom Cairney is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.
Injured: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tom Cairney
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sheffield United
John Fleck is currently recovering from an illness and might not make it back in time for this game. Jack O'Connell, Jack Robinson, John Egan, and Sander Berge are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.
Injured: Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge, Jack Robinson, John Egan
Doubtful: John Fleck
Suspended: None
Fulham vs Sheffield United Predicted XI
Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Kenny Tete; Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Josh Maja
Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Ethan Ampadu, Phil Jagielka, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, Oliver Norwood, John Lundstram, Ben Osborn, George Baldock; Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick
Fulham vs Sheffield United Prediction
Fulham have pulled off some impressive results in the past few weeks and have an excellent chance to improve their chances of survival this weekend. Josh Maja has had his moments this month and will want to make an impact on this game.
Sheffield United have been hampered by a few damaging injuries this year and will have to play out of their skins this weekend. Fulham are feisty at their best and hold a slight edge going into this fixture.
Prediction: Fulham 1-0 Sheffield United
Published 18 Feb 2021, 22:04 IST