Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Valencia take on Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday. Both sides have been inconsistent in the league this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Celta Vigo are in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have managed to arrest their recent slump. The Galician giants eased past Elche by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, find themselves in 13th place in the league table and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The Mestalla side suffered a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions Real Madrid last weekend and cannot afford to slip up on Saturday.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Valencia have a decent record against Celta Vigo and have won 13 games out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed 10 victories against Valencia and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Celta Vigo. Iago Aspas was the hero on the day but is unavailable for this fixture.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-L-D

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-D-L

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini and Denis Cheryshev are carrying injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Valencia have settled on their best team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini, Denis Cheryshev

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo have a depleted squad

Celta Vigo

Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez are suspended at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this game. Sergio Alvarez and David Junca are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, David Junca

Doubtful: Emre Mor

Suspended: Iago Aspas, David Junca

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes; Kevin Gameiro, Moi Gomez

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Aaron Martin, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo; Augusto Solari, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Facundo Ferreyra

Valencia vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Valencia have endured a difficult season so far and have had to make do with a depleted squad for most of their campaign. Los Che are not at their best at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

With the talismanic Iago Aspas out of contention for this game, the likes of Denis Suarez and Nolito will have to step up for Celta Vigo this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Celta Vigo

