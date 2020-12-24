Fulham vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend with a set of exciting fixtures during the festive period as Southampton take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Southampton have been resurgent over the past two months and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Fulham are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and will want to avoid a relegation battle towards the end of the season. The Cottagers have managed to string together a few positive results this month and will need to win this game to escape the relegation zone.

Southampton, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Premier League table and will want to threaten the top six in the coming weeks. The Saints have several talented players in their ranks and will want to recover from their defeat against Manchester City last weekend.

Fulham vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Southampton have a good record against Fulham and have won 29 games out of a total of 75 fixtures played between the two teams. Fulham have managed only 22 victories against Southampton and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Southampton. Fulham have made improvements to their squad and have a point to prove going into this game.

Fulham form guide in the Premier League: D-D-D-L-W

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-W-L

Fulham vs Southampton Team News

Kongolo is currently injured

Fulham

Terence Kongolo and Mario Lemina are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Ivan Cavaleiro and Kenny Tete are also carrying knocks and remain doubtful against Southampton.

Injured: Terence Kongolo, Mario Lemina

Doubtful: Ivan Cavaleiro, Kenny Tete

Suspended: None

Danny Ings is unavailable at the moment

Southampton

Southampton's star striker Danny Ings is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Oriol Romeu has also picked up one yellow card too many this season and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Danny Ings

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Oriol Romeu

Fulham vs Southampton Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola; Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Moussa Djenepo, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Theo Walcott

Fulham vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton have a strong forward line and the likes of Che Adams and Theo Walcott have proved their sceptics wrong so far this season. The Saints have exceeded expectations in the Premier League and will be intent on returning to winning ways in this fixture.

Fulham have improved under Scott Parker but will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this match. Southampton are the better team on paper and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Southampton

