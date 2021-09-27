Fulham vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this midweek and will see Fulham host Swansea City at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

Fulham began their Championship campaign superbly under manager Marco Silva as they went unbeaten in their first five games, drawing just once.

They have, however, gone off track lately with one win in their last five games across all competitions.

Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City last time out. Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead in the second half before Kasey Palmer leveled the scores for the hosts late in the game.

Fulham currently sit fourth in the league table with 17 points, four behind league leaders Bournemouth.

Swansea City beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in their last game, with Joel Piroe scoring the only goal of the game in the first half. Saturday's win ended a run of five straight games without victory for the Swans.

Swansea City sit 17th in the EFL Championship table with just 10 points from nine games. They have secured just two wins, having lost three and drawn four.

Manager Russell Martin will be hoping his side can build on their win last time out when they face Fulham on Wednesday.

Fulham vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

There have been 67 meetings between Fulham and Swansea City in the past. Fulham have won 33 of those games while Swansea City have won on 24 occasions. A total of 10 matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the EFL Championship last year in a game in which Fulham won 1-0.

Fulham Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Swansea City Form Guide: W-D-D-D-L

Fulham vs Swansea City Team News

Fulham

Fabio Carvalho, Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete and Tom Cairney all remain out with injuries and will miss Wednesday's game.

Injured: Fabio Carvalho, Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Olivier Ntcham came off with an injury in Swansea City's game against Huddersfield Town and is not expected to feature on Wednesday. Tivonge Rushesha and Rhys Williams have both recovered from their respective injuries and are with the squad.

Injured: Olivier Ntcham

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi; Nathaniel Chalobah, Jean Michael Seri; Bobby Reid, Joshua Onomah, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer; Benjamin Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Manning; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Jay Fulton, Joel Piroe

Fulham vs Swansea City Prediction

Fulham have won just one game in their last five across all competitions and will be looking to return to winning ways in a bid to secure promotion to the top flight.

Also Read

Similarly, Swansea City picked up their first win in six games on Saturday as they beat Huddersfield Town. However, we expect Fulham to win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Swansea City

Edited by Peter P