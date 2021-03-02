Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to make it two Premier League wins on the spin for the first time since November when they travel to Fulham on Thursday.
Jose Mourinho's side ended a run of five defeats in six league outings with their rout of Burnley last time out.
Gareth Bale showed why he owned the white half of North London for so long with his sensational brace and an assist in a rampant display. Harry Kane and Lucas Moura also registered their names on the scoresheet.
Fulham are another side in upbeat form as they are unbeaten in five. Finally, Graham Potter's charges have started to convert decent performances into three points.
If Spurs enter the London derby on form, it'll be up to the Cottagers to defend out of their skin because Tottenham know how to create openings.
Fulham vs Tottenham head-to-head
Tottenham possess a mammoth advantage in their record against Fulham, having won 51 of the 99 games played.
A total of 30 matches have seen the spoils shared, while Thursday's hosts have only won 18 games. Fulham have only won once in their previous 14 Premier League encounters with Spurs.
Fulham form guide (Premier League): D-W-D-W-D
Tottenham Hotspur form guide (Premier League): W-L-L-W-L
Fulham vs Tottenham team news
Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic will push for a starting berth after recovering from coronavirus and playing valuable minutes in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. Marek Rodak and Tom Cairney remain sidelined with long-term injuries.
Injured: Marek Rodak, Tom Cairney
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Tottenham Hotspur
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has a slight injury concern, but should shrug it off in time for the game.
Gareth Bale's whirlwind display should see him feature down the right wing, while Dele Alli continues to seek a spot in the starting line-up. Giovani Lo Celso is out with an injury.
Injured: Giovani Lo Celso
Doubtful: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Suspended: None
Fulham vs Tottenham probable XI
Fulham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed; Ivan Cavaleiro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman; Josh Maja
Tottenham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane
Fulham vs Tottenham match prediction
Fulham will try and block, but Spurs will be oozing confidence after their 4-0 victory. They just have more quality, more pace on the break and a stronger pivot at the center of the pitch.
It should be a comfortable win for Mourinho's side in pursuit of a place in the top four.
Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
