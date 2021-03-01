Lille vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back with another set of crucial mid-week fixtures this week as Lille host Marseille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday. Lille have been in exceptional form this season and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Marseille find themselves in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have endured a difficult season so far. The away side has appointed Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli as its new manager and will want to make a statement this week.

Lille are currently engaged in a battle with Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, and Monaco for the Ligue 1 title and cannot afford to lose this fixture. The league leaders were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Strasbourg over the weekend and will want to put in a better performance on Wednesday.

Lille vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Marseille have an excellent track record against Lille and have won 21 games out of a total of 43 matches played between the two teams. Lille have managed only 12 victories against Marseille and will view this game as an opportunity to improve their record.

The previous meeting between the two French giants took place in September last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams missed their fair share of chances on the day and will have to be more clinical this week.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-D-W-W

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-D-L

Lille vs Marseille Team News

Lille have a strong squad

Lille

Mehmet Zeki Celik and Lille forward Burak Yilmaz has made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture. Jeremy Pied has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Burak Yilmaz, Mehmet Zeki Celik

Suspended: None

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Dario Benedetto, Valentin Rongier, and Hiroki Sakai have served their suspensions and will be available for this game. With Florian Thauvin and Arkadiusz Milik back in action, Marseille have a fully-fit squad against Lille this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille vs Marseille Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Jeremy Pied; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Hiroki Sakai; Olivier Ntcham, Boubacar Kamara, Papa Gueye; Florian Thauvin, Arkadiusz Milik, Dimitri Payet

Lille vs Marseille Prediction

Lille have been exceptional in Ligue 1 this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Les Dogues crashed out of the Europa League last week and will want to give Paris Saint-Germain a run for their money in the league this season.

Marseille are looking forward to a fresh start under Jorge Sampaoli and will want to put their best foot forward in this fixture. Lille are the better team at the moment and hold a slight edge going into this fixture.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Marseille

