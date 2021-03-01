Lyon vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lyon are back in action in the Ligue 1 this week as they lock horns with Rennes in an important clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday. Lyon have been excellent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Rennes are in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have endured a difficult campaign so far. Julien Stephan's resignation has resulted in a fair amount of uncertainty and the club will have to make a statement on the pitch this week.

Lyon find themselves three points behind Lille in the Ligue 1 title race and cannot afford to drop points in this match. Les Gones were held to a 1-1 draw by Marseille over the weekend and will be intent on returning to winning ways against Rennes on Wednesday.

Lyon vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Lyon have a good record against Rennes and have won 17 matches out of a total of 41 games played between the two teams. Rennes have managed 11 victories against Lyon and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Both teams made several errors on the day and will need to be more consistent this week.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-W-W

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Lyon vs Rennes Team News

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Marcelo is injured at the moment and might not be risked against Rennes this week. Lucas Paqueta was sent off against Marseille over the weekend and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marcelo

Suspended: Lucas Paqueta

Julien Stephan resigned from his post

Rennes

Rennes are a club in turmoil at the moment and cannot afford to lose their bearings against Lyon. Flavien Tait is injured at the moment and will have to be excluded from the squad for this match.

Injured: Flavien Tait

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Rennes Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Mattia De Sciglio, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Bruno Guimaraes; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

[PROS]



📸 Philippe Bizeul, qui assurera l'intérim, a dirigé sa première séance d'entraînement ce matin.

---#AllezRennes#ToutDonner 💪🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/PPHOpuC6Pc — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) March 1, 2021

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert, Nayef Aguerd, Damein Da Silva, Brandon Soppy; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, M'Baye Niang

Lyon vs Rennes Prediction

Lyon have been in exceptional form this season and will want back from their poor result against Marseille with a victory in this fixture. Les Gones have impressive players in their ranks and will want to make an impact on this match.

Rennes have not met expectations this season and have registered three defeats on the trot over the past month. With the away side's management in disarray at the moment, Lyon hold all the cards going into this game.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Rennes

Also Read: Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21