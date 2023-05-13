“Full agreement in place as expected” – Fabrizio Romano provides major update on new Chelsea manager

Chelsea are reportedly edging closer to appointing Argentine tactician Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are believed to have been in negotiatons with the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager, in a bid to bring him to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

The west London club have endured a devastating 2022-23 football campaign, which has seen them hire four managers thus far.

Recall that the Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel at the start of the season, before hiring Graham Potter who was also later dismissed in April.

Potter's assistant Bruno Saltor was also given the opportunity to lead the Blues in an interim capacity, before being replaced for current interim manager Frank Lampard for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile, it looks as though Chelsea's owner Todd Boehly seems to be done with the managerial experiments and is keen on having a permanent head coach ahead of the new season.

Despite several names being linked with the Blues hot seat in recent weeks, recent reports now indicate that Pochettino could be the man to lead the west London club going forward.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Argentine has accepted all the conditions on offer from the Blues and is expected to sign a long-term deal with the west London club after series of negotiations.

Pochettino's imminent appointment at Chelsea would see him return to the Premier League after leaving in 2019, following his dismissal from Spurs.

He last appointment came with PSG, where he took charge for just one season before being sacked by the French giants.

It's left to be seen as to how the Argentine tacticain gets to perform at Chelsea, should he eventually take charge by next season.

What should Chelsea expect from Mauricio Pochettino?

Pochettino is set to be Chelsea's next manager

With his arrival at Stamford Bridge said to be imminent, the Blues will have one of football's finest tacticians at their disposal. With their squad consisting a vast group of talented youngsters, the Argentine seems the ideal fit.

Pochettino would also be bringing in a wealth of Premier League experience which should be able to steady the ship at the west London club.

GOAL @goal Chelsea have agreed a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach at the end of the season Chelsea have agreed a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach at the end of the season 🇦🇷 https://t.co/spaFadyrSn

Recall that the 51-year-old has spent a total of six years in the Premier League having previously managed the likes of Southampton and Tottenham.

He also has a good track record of improving young players, something that would be highly required of him to do with the current Chelsea squad that is stacked full with an abundance of talents.

Recall that Pochettino's time at Spurs, saw him work with a couple of young players who experienced great improvement under his management. Notable mentions include, Harry Kane, Dele Ali, Eric Dier, Ben Davis Kieran Trippier among others.

He was able to the lead his then Spurs team to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2019, while losing narrowly to Liverpool by 1:0.

