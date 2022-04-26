"Future captain" "Other clubs really thought he'd leave" - Barcelona fans rejoice as 23-year-old signs new contract with €1 billion release clause

Barcelona fans have expressed their delight at the news that defender Ronald Araujo has signed a contract extension at the club.

The 23-year-old's new deal will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2026, with his release clause rising to €1 billion.

Araujo has been in exceptional form for Barcelona this season, having made 39 appearances across the current campaign and scoring four goals, including one in his side's 4-0 Classico win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

According to ESPN, the Uruguayan international has been on the same terms since he signed for the Catalan giants in 2018 for an initial €2 million from Boston River in his home country.

Despite being a regular starter for Xavi Hernandez's side, Araujo was one of the lowest paid players at the club. His previous deal was set to expire in 2023, with Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly interested.

The news of the contract renewal has been greeted with delight from Barcelona fans, who took to Twitter to shower the centre-back in praise, with many dubbing him a future Blaugrana captain. Here are some of the best reactions:

Araujo set to face stern competition in Barcelona defense

Due to the club's financial restrictions, Barca were forced to drag out their negotiations with the young South American, but have finally got a deal over the line to keep one of their most promising players.

Araujo has already shown off his versatility during his time at the Camp Nou, having played as a right-back and a left-back since breaking into the first team.

Xavi's team have conceded just 33 goals La Liga goals this season, but did suffer a humiliating exit against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals after shipping three goals to the Bundesliga outfit at home.

Barca currently have a number of defensive options they can call upon, including Araujo, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia. ESPN also report that the club will listen to offers for fringe players Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza and Samuel Umtiti.

The Guardian reported in March that the five-time European champions want to add Chelsea defenders Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta to their ranks next summer, with the duo out of contract this summer at Stamford Bridge.

