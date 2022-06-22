"Gabriel Jesus deal update" - Fabrizio Romano provides important update for Arsenal, Tottenham and PSG fans about 25-year-old Manchester City star

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major hint on the future of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus amid transfer links with Arsenal and other clubs.

The Brazilian is reportedly on the radar of multiple clubs this summer, with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also chasing his signature. He only has one year left on his contract at the Etihad and looks likely to make a move away from Manchester this summer.

Romano has now given an update on Jesus' future. According to the Italian journalist's tweet:

"Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced - Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists. Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story."

As per Romano's tweet, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Jesus. However, Tottenham and PSG's interest might make the transfer more complicated. Their involvement could put a clock on the negotiations between the striker and the Gunners.

Arsenal would do well to land Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus

As per Romano's report, Jesus seems to be closing in on a transfer to the Emirates Stadium. He has previously worked with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta when the Spaniard was an assistant coach at City.

Arteta's team need reinforcements upfront after losing experienced strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (in January) and Alexandre Lacazette. They have extended Eddie Nketiah's contract but will need more firepower in attack to challenge for trophies in the 2022-23 season.

Jesus has not been a consistent starter at the Eithad under Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian was initially used more as a backup striker to club legend Sergio Aguero. However, he has only played sparingly even after the latter's departure and despite Manchester City not having any recognized strikers since then.

The Cityzens have also brought in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez ahead of the new season. This means Jesus could fall further down the pecking order if he stays on at Manchester City.

A move to another club where he will get regular game time will be a good option for him ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Should he leave the Etihad this summer, Jesus will depart with 11 titles to his name, including four Premier League crowns.

