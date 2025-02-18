Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Galatasaray and AZ Alkmaar will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday (February 20th). The game will be played at Rams Park.

The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 4-1 home win in the first leg in the Netherlands last week. Sven Mijnans and Troy Parrott scored either side of Rolland Sallai's 20th-minute strike to give De Kaasboeren a 2-1 lead at the break. Jordi Clasie and David Wolfe's second-half goals completed the rout after their visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Gala followed up their continental defeat with a 2-1 away win over Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig.

All three goals were scored in the second half, with Nigeria international Victor Osimhen breaking the deadlock two minutes into the second half while Ali Sowe equalized seven minutes later. Osimhen completed his brace four minutes from time.

Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have scored 3+ goals in each of their last five home games in the Europa League.

AZ Alkmaar are currently on a four-game winning run across competitions, winning each game by a 2+ goal margin.

AZ Alkmaar's Europa League games this season have produced an average of 3.44 goals per game. Galatasaray's games have produced an average of 4.44 goals.

Galatasaray have not won a home Europa League game by more than two goals since October 2009.

AZ have scored at least two goals in their last five competitive games.

AZ are unbeaten in three away games played in Turkey in European club competition (two draws).

Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Both sides will face one another for the third time this season, with their clash in the league phase ending in a 1-1 draw at this stadium. Galatasaray were on the end of a three-goal thrashing last week and will have to rewrite the history books to advance to the round of 16. Only once in 57 previous attempts has a side gone ahead to overturn a three-goal deficit and progress in the Europa League.

AZ Alkmaar have been poor travelers in this competition, as they have not won any of their last seven away games in the Europa League (six losses). But Maarten Martens' side could be fresher than their hosts, having not been in action over the weekend. Gala, for their part, will have Victor Osimhen present, with their talisman having missed the first leg through suspension.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gala to score over 1.5 goals

