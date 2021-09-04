Galatasaray vs FCV Farul Constanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Galatasaray take on FCV Farul in a friendly encounter on Sunday. The venue for the game is yet to be decided but the game will most likely be played at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities.

The Turkish club have had a decent start to their league campaign and are unbeaten after three games. They qualified for the Europa League after overcoming Danish club Randers FC in the playoffs and will be in action in the continental tournament on 16 September.

Farul are currently fifth in the Liga I standings and have three wins, played three draws and suffered one defeat in their seven league games so far.

Galatasaray vs FCV Farul Constanta Head-to-Head

The two clubs have never squared off in a competitive fixture. Galatasaray have faced Romanian opponents 14 times so far. With six wins to their name, they have a decent record against teams from Liga I.

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

FCV Farul Constanta form guide (Liga I): D-W-L-W-D

Galatasaray vs FCV Farul Constanta Team News

Galatasaray

Arda Turan is the only injury concern for the hosts at the moment. He was injured in the Europa League play-offs against Randers and a report by the club indicated that he has suffered from an ankle injury.

Fernando Muslera, DeAndre Yedlin, Christian Luyindama, Victor Nelsson, Alpaslan Öztürk, Taylan Antalyalı, Alexandru Cicâldău, Sofiane Feghouli, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, and Mostafa Mohamed remain unavailable on account of international callups.

📸 Fatih Terim & Oğulcan Çağlayan pic.twitter.com/X7uxSSFOR2 — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 2, 2021

Injured: Arda Turan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Fernando Muslera, DeAndre Yedlin, Christian Luyindama, Victor Nelsson, Alpaslan Öztürk, Taylan Antalyalı, Alexandru Cicâldău, Sofiane Feghouli, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Mostafa Mohamed.

FCV Farul Constanta

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs FCV Farul Constanta Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-3-3): Berk Balaban; Sacha Boey, Marcão, Omar Elabdellaoui, Patrick van Aanholt; Aytaç Kara, Berkan Kutlu, Emre Kilinc; Mbaye Diagne, Ryan Babel, Oğulcan Çağlayan

FCV Farul Constanta Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mihai Aioani; Sebastian Mladen, Ionuț Larie, Virgil Ghiță, Bradley De Nooijer; Florin Purece, Andrei Artean, Andrei Ciobanu; George Ganea, Jefté Betancor, Alexi Pitu

Galatasaray vs FCV Farul Constanta Prediction

Galatasaray will be without most of their first-team players in this friendly fixture. FCV Farul are expected to field a strong squad here but still could struggle to get a ffavorableresult against the Turkish giants.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-0 FCV Farul Constanta.

Edited by Shardul Sant