Galatasaray vs Randers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2021-22

The qualifiers for the UEFA Europa League continue this week and will see Galatasaray host Randers on Thursday.

Galatasaray had the chance to play in the Champions League this season. However, they lost 7-2 on aggregate to PSV in the second round of the qualifiers and had to settle for a place in the Europa League.

Galatasaray faced Scottish side St Johnstone in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers and won 5-3 on aggregate. Galatasaray need to defeat Randers on Thursday to advance to the next round.

Randers are looking to make their first-ever appearance on the European stage. They held Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the tie and will look to complete the job on Thursday.

Randers hold Galatasaray to draw in 1st leg of Europa League playoff https://t.co/uWEzjAyao3 pic.twitter.com/sVAv2PbHj5 — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) August 19, 2021

Galatasaray vs Randers Head-to-Head

The only meeting between Galatasaray and Randers came last on Thursday in the first leg of the clash. The game ended 1-1.

Kerem Akturkoglu gave Galatasaray the lead in the first half before Frederik Lauenborg leveled the scores for Randers in the second half.

Galatasaray Form Guide (UEFA Europa League Qualifiers): D-W-D

Randers Form Guide (UEFA Europa League Qualifiers): D

Galatasaray vs Randers Team News

Galatasaray

Omar Elabdellaoui remains out with an injury and will miss Thursday's game. Marcao has been out of the squad since getting sent off in a league clash against Giresunspor for punching a teammate. He will also be absent as the club deals with the issue internally.

Galatasaray did not register Alexandru Cicaldau in their squad for the Europa League so the midfielder will also be unavailable.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Marcao, Alexandru Cicaldau

Randers

Marvin Egho came off injured in Randers' league game last time out and will miss the match against Galatasaray. New signing Vincent Enovo is ineligible to play for Randers in the qualifiers but could feature in the group stages should Randers qualify.

Injured: Marvin Egho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Vincent Enovo

Galatasaray vs Randers Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fernando Muslera; DeAndre Yedlin, Alpaslan Ozturk, Christian Luyindama, Patrick Van Aanholt; Kerem Akturkoglu, Berkan Kutlu, Taylan Antalyali, Emre Kilinc, Emre Akbaba; Mostafa Mohamed

Randers Predicted XI (4-4-3): Patrick Carlgren; Mikkel Kallesoe, Simon Piesinger, Erik Marxen, Bjorn Kopplin; Tobias Klysner, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Frederik Lauenborg, Simon Tibbling; Vito Hammershoj-Mistrati, Marvin Egho

Galatasaray vs Randers Prediction

Galatasaray began their campaign on the wrong note. Back-to-back defeats to PSV ultimately saw their Champions League ambitions vanish. However, the Turkish side have recovered well enough and are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

Randers have been in very good form lately, replicating their impressive pre-season showing this season. They have yet to lose a game all season but we expect that to change on Thursday.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Randers

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P