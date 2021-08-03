Galatasaray vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

Galatasaray are back in action with another important game this week as they take on St. Johnstone in a UEFA Europa League qualifier on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to make their mark in this game.

St. Johnstone are currently in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Scottish outfit was held to a 0-0 draw by Ross County over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways on Thursday.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on the Super Lig last season and finished level on points with eventual winners Besiktas. The Turkish giants have an impressive squad and will be intent on proving their mettle in this game.

Galatasaray vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

Galatasaray have never played an official fixture against St. Johnstone and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Scottish outfit has not done well in the league so far and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Galatasaray have plenty of experience on the European stage and will have to step up this week. Both teams have issues to address ahead of this crucial encounter.

Galatasaray form guide: L-L-W-W-W

St. Johnstone form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Galatasaray vs St. Johnstone Team News

Galatasaray have a strong squad

Galatasaray

Taylan Antalyali, Jimmy Durmaz, and Omar Elabdellaoui are currently injured and will be unable to play a part against St. Johnstone. DeAndre Yedlin and Emre Akbaba have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Taylan Antalyali, Jimmy Durmaz, Omar Elabdellaoui, DeAndre Yedlin, Emre Akbaba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

St. Johnstone need to win this game

St. Johnstone

Ross Sinclair remains the only injury concern for St. Johnstone and has been ruled out with a hand injury. St. Johnstone will need to field their strongest team against Galatasaray this week.

Injured: Ross Sinclair

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Omer Bayram, Marcao, Christian Luyindama, Jordan Teze; Aytac Kara, Emre Kilinc, Baris Yilmaz, Jesse Sekidika; Muhammed Akturkoglu, Mostafa Mohamed

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zander Clark; Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Jason Kerr; Reece Devine, Shaun Rooney, Murray Davidson, David Wotherspoon, Alistair McCann; Callum Hendry, Michael O'Halloran

Galatasaray vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Galatasaray have shown steady improvement over the past year and have a point to prove in Europe this season. The Turkish giants have an experienced team and will be intent on qualifying for the Europa League.

St. Johnstone are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to work hard to stand a chance this week. Galatasaray are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-0 St. Johnstone

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi