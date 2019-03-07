×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gameweek 30 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Feature
2.57K   //    07 Mar 2019, 02:23 IST

A hat trick of assists in GW28 for 'TAA' nter caption '
A hat trick of assists in GW28 for 'TAA'

Welcome to 3 budget picks you may want to pick up for £7 million and under as a nice way to spend your Fantasy Premier League cash elsewhere to strengthen your squad! These might act as a nice little enabler!

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold – Defender (£5.5m)

Goals: 1

Assists: 6

Clean Sheets: 12

Season Points: 121

Upcoming fixtures: BUR (H), FUL (A), TOT (H)

Trent is absolutely repaying those who kept faith in him after he missed a string of games between GW23 – 27. Miraculously his price didn’t change either – such is the value in the Liverpool man. He’s picked up 27 points in 2 games amassing 3 assists, 2 clean sheets, and 6 bonus points – and I can see that form continuing.

He’s made 7 key passes along the way too. He’s on set pieces from time to time and importantly doesn’t blank in either GW31 or GW33.

Ederson has 4 clean sheets on the spin in FPL
Ederson has 4 clean sheets on the spin in FPL
Advertisement

#2 Ederson – Goalkeeper (£5.6m)

Clean sheets: 14

Assists: 1

Season Points: 124

Upcoming fixtures: WAT (H), BLANK, FUL(A) & CAR (H)

It’s hard to find a budget pick at City but they have a double Gameweek in 22 with a couple of lovely looking fixtures in Cardiff & Fulham. City had a real rocky period defensively but they’ve now kept 4 clean sheets on the spin and they’ll need to keep that up if they’re to lift the Premier League title again this year.

 

Lanzini played 90 minutes in GW29 against Newcastle after coming back from injury.
Lanzini played 90 minutes in GW29 against Newcastle after coming back from injury.

#3 Manuel Lanzini – Midfielder (£6.4m)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Season Points: 4

Upcoming fixtures: CAR (A), HUD (H), EVE (H)

**ABSOLUTE MAD PUNT ALERT**

Are you chasing in your mini leagues? Do you just fancy doing something a little wild? Do you fancy taking a punt on a player who’s played only 149 minutes of football this season? Then take a gamble on Lanzini!

In the 2017/18 season Lanzini scored 5 goals and bagged 5 assists. He’s a lovely footballer to watch and West Ham have a decent couple of fixtures coming up – so he may just be worth it for those of you who want to take a gamble! I might be one of them…..

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Trent Alexander-Arnold Ederson Moraes Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips Premier League Teams
Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Fantasy Premier League writer. Football fanatic and Leeds United fan. I'll give you my honest advice using whatever data I can get my hands on. I'll get it wrong at times but I'll ALWAYS stick by my word. On hand to support you with all your FPL needs. Reach out to me on Twitter @FPL_Jim! Oh... and I'm an all round great bloke!
Gameweek 29 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 24 Tips: Fantasy Premier League (FPL)  | Man City assets at the double
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 27 Tips: 3 budget picks to have – Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 29: Premier League Injuries and Suspensions - Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 22: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week | Fantasy Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 25 Tips: Fantasy Premier League (FPL) - Going big on City could bring double delight!
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 29 Tips: 3 players to drop - Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips  
RELATED STORY
FPL Tips for Gameweek 29: Top 5 differential captain options
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fantasy Premier League scorers till Gameweek 16
RELATED STORY
Rondón & Barnes go head to head in the battle of the Big Forwards! – Fantasy Premier League Tips – Gameweek 27 Reviewed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us