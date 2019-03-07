Gameweek 30 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
Welcome to 3 budget picks you may want to pick up for £7 million and under as a nice way to spend your Fantasy Premier League cash elsewhere to strengthen your squad! These might act as a nice little enabler!
#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold – Defender (£5.5m)
Goals: 1
Assists: 6
Clean Sheets: 12
Season Points: 121
Upcoming fixtures: BUR (H), FUL (A), TOT (H)
Trent is absolutely repaying those who kept faith in him after he missed a string of games between GW23 – 27. Miraculously his price didn’t change either – such is the value in the Liverpool man. He’s picked up 27 points in 2 games amassing 3 assists, 2 clean sheets, and 6 bonus points – and I can see that form continuing.
He’s made 7 key passes along the way too. He’s on set pieces from time to time and importantly doesn’t blank in either GW31 or GW33.
#2 Ederson – Goalkeeper (£5.6m)
Clean sheets: 14
Assists: 1
Season Points: 124
Upcoming fixtures: WAT (H), BLANK, FUL(A) & CAR (H)
It’s hard to find a budget pick at City but they have a double Gameweek in 22 with a couple of lovely looking fixtures in Cardiff & Fulham. City had a real rocky period defensively but they’ve now kept 4 clean sheets on the spin and they’ll need to keep that up if they’re to lift the Premier League title again this year.
#3 Manuel Lanzini – Midfielder (£6.4m)
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Season Points: 4
Upcoming fixtures: CAR (A), HUD (H), EVE (H)
**ABSOLUTE MAD PUNT ALERT**
Are you chasing in your mini leagues? Do you just fancy doing something a little wild? Do you fancy taking a punt on a player who’s played only 149 minutes of football this season? Then take a gamble on Lanzini!
In the 2017/18 season Lanzini scored 5 goals and bagged 5 assists. He’s a lovely footballer to watch and West Ham have a decent couple of fixtures coming up – so he may just be worth it for those of you who want to take a gamble! I might be one of them…..