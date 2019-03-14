Gameweek 31 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

Brooks has had a great season for Bournemouth this year

Welcome to 3 budget picks you may want to pick up for £7 million and under as a nice way to spend your FPL cash elsewhere to strengthen your squad!

These might act as a nice little enabler! It's great to welcome Nick Dolamore to the team as he'll be joining me in writing our weekly articles - make sure you give him a follow on Twitter @ndolamore!

#1 David Brooks – Midfielder (£5.1m)

Goals: 6

Assists: 4

Season Points: 99

Upcoming fixtures: NEW (H), LEI (A), BUR (H)

With everybody flocking to Ryan Fraser after his haul last week against Huddersfield it may be a smart move to go for David Brooks instead as a bit of a differential!

He’s averaging 1.82Sh90 and always has the potential for attacking returns – as seen by his 12 point return in GW24 against Chelsea.

It’s a nice way of saving some cash to spread in other areas and covers those nice fixtures upcoming for the Cherries!

#2 Declan Rice – Defender (£5.6m)

Declan Rice has a great chance for a clean sheet this week!

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Clean sheets: 5

Season Points: 80

Upcoming fixtures: HUD (H), EVE (H), CHE (A)

After a bizarre week for Rice, which saw him win the FAI Young Player of the Year award just days before getting his first call up to the England squad, it might be a good time to take a short term punt on the West Ham defender.

Playing OOP (Out Of Position) in Midfield makes him slightly more of a goal threat – but Huddersfield have failed to score in their last 3 games so it could be a great chance for a clean sheet this week. He poses little going forward (3 shots in 4 games) so you’re getting a cheap clean sheet!

#3 Pedro – Midfielder (£6.3m)

Pedro has 2 goals in 4 games in all competitions for Chelsea.

Goals: 8

Assists: 1

Season Points: 98

Upcoming fixtures: EVE (A), CAR (A), WHAM (H)

Another potential route into Chelsea attacking returns is the Spanish winger Pedro! He’s approaching 100 points for the season and would breeze past that with a goal against a leaky Everton defence (conceded 26 goals in their last 15 games alongside losing 9 of those games)

1 shot and 3 key passes against Wolves in GW30 bode well for potential bosses. The only potential risk is his minutes. He’s started 2 of the last 3 for Chelsea – only completing 90 minutes once. He could do enough damage in 1 hour if he starts or equally in a 30-minute appearance from the bench!

