Gameweek 32 Tips: FPL Golden Tip - Fantasy Premier League Tips

WE'RE IN TRICKY TERRITORY IN THESE NEXT 4 GAMEWEEKS - SO HERE'S AN OVERVIEW TO HELP YOU SET YOUR TEAMS UP.

Being a tactical genius could prove vital - channel your inner Pep!

Navigating these blanks and double gameweeks is proving tricky - we saw a low scoring week in BGW31 with an average of just 26 points! I've been talking for weeks on Twitter around chip strategy and there are a few key strategies out there to tackle these tricky gameweeks. Below are a few points to note for each upcoming week to help you with your planning:

DGW32 - 10 teams have 2 fixtures in one week (you want to pack your team with these players!)

Brighton

Cardiff

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Fulham

Man City

Man United

Spurs

Watford

Wolves

BGW33 - 8 teams don't have fixtures this gameweek:

Brighton

Cardiff

Fulham

Man City

Man United

Spurs

Watford

Wolves

DGW34 - Brighton play twice this gameweek.

DGW35 - 8 teams play twice in this gameweek:

Brighton

Cardiff

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Fulham

Man City

Man United

Spurs

Watford

Wolves

There are a few popular strategies for your chips out there. Some pointers for you would be:

DGW32 - Free Hit or Triple Captain

BGW33 - Free Hit

DGW34 - Wildcard to bring in those Brighton players for DGW34 and load up on teams that play twice in DGW35

DGW35 - Bench Boost with your players that play twice or Wildcard to set your team up. You could also Free Hit here if you really wanted to be different.

Personally I'm on my Free Hit chip this week and will have triple City and triple Chelsea with those tasty fixtures! What will you be doing this week?

We’re always happy to help you out so if you have any queries or are interested in hearing our plans, pop us a DM on Twitter and we'll get back to you (@ndolamore or @FPL_Jim).

