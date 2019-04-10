Gameweek 34 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

The big Irishman should be a great option with back to back doubles!

Welcome to 3 budget picks you may want to pick up for £7 million and under as a nice way to spend your FPL cash elsewhere to strengthen your squad! I personally had a great BGW33 with 80 points and a nice green arrow back inside the top 100K to 87K. I got 1 out of 3 right last week with Maddison scooping 7 points with his goal in the 4-1 win against Huddersfield! McNeil was unlucky not to get an assist in the Burnley game too for Chris Woods goal!

These might act as a nice little enabler and all of these picks have a match during gameweek 34.

#1 Shane Duffy - Defender (£4.7m)

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

Clean Sheets: 6

Season points: 102

Upcoming fixtures: BOU (H) & CAR (H), WOL (A) & TOT (A), NEW (H),

Brighton have a 'double double' coming up with 2 GW fixtures in both GW34 and DGW35. Shane Duffy represents great value and has scored the most points in the Brighton defence, 23 more than Lewis Dunk.

There's no reason to think he might be rotated given the only games he's missed this year were following a red card against Crystal Palace in GW15. He's a 90 minute man and is a great aerial threat. Certainly one to consider....

#2 Victor Camarasa - Midfielder (£4.5m)

Camarasa's first time strike was a thing of beauty against Chelsea!

Goals: 5

Assists: 3

Season points: 93

Upcoming fixtures: BUR (A) & BHA (A), LIV (H), FUL (A)

If Cardiff have any hopes of staying up a lot of that rests on the shoulders of the Spaniard Camarasa. He has been Cardiff's best outfield creative outlet by some margin. He's on set pieces and penalties and you feel he might nick some points given he has 3 of 4 fixtures against teams in the bottom 7 of the Premier League.

He's a good option as your 5th midfielder and has a nice double this week!

#3 Troy Deeney - Forward (£5.9m)

Deeney is the talisman for the Hornets and has some great fixtures on the horizon.

Goals: 9

Assists: 5

Season points: 114

Upcoming fixtures: ARS (H), HUD (A) & SOU (A), WOL (H)

An FA Cup semi final to remember - what a comeback it was from Watford! It was one of the best games of football I've watched this year between two teams I really like!

Deeney represents a great option. Arsenal's away form is terrible, as I mentioned last week they've not kept a clean sheet on the road all year. Deeney is fresh off back to back goals and 3 goals in 5 games in all competitions. They have a lovely double gameweek in 35 and as their talisman I expect Deeney to play both games. Averaging 1.98 shots per 90 isn't anything to go wild about but 4 key passes in his last 2 and the threat of penalties means he represents great value.

